Submit Revanth’s letter on ministers: Hyderabad High Court to ACB

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday directed the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana to place the details of application forwarded by Mr A. Revanth Reddy, the MLA of Kodangal, seeking to register cases against ministers for collecting funds from public for the TRS plenary, before it by December 13.

Justice S.V. Bhatt was dealing with the petition of the MLA seeking to declare the action of the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau in not taking action against the Telangana ministers for collecting funds from the public to hold TRS party plenary in April 2017 as illegal.

Mr C.V. Mohan Reddy, senior counsel, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that though the petitioner posted the application on August 31, till date the ACB has not taken any action on his application.

After perusing the application, the judge pointed out that it was undated and asked the counsel on which basis his client claiming that the application was received by the ACB on August 31.

Referring to the photographs attached to the petition wherein it shows that Telangana ministers working as ice-cream vendors, hamali, tea vendor and salesman in the name of Gulabi Coolie for collecting money from restaurant, bakeries and shop owners, the judge pointed out that none of the photograph shows that they are receiving the money.

The senior counsel submitted that the petitioner might have posted the appl-ication on August 3 and collecting funds by the ministers’ falls under Section 7, 11 and 13 of the PC Act and also it is an offence under Section 120 B of the IPC.

The judge asked Mr. Ravi Kiran Rao, senior counsel appearing for the ACB to submit details of inward number of the application and date on which the application of the petitioner received to the court by December 13.

TS: Got nod for Kaleswaram

The Telangana government on Wednesday informed the Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal at Delhi that the Centre has accorded environment clearances to the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

The bench was dealing with an application filed by Md. Hayath Uddin seeking a stay on the construction of the project contending the state government undertaking construction without required clearances from the Centre.

The counsel appearing for the state government told the bench that they had received approval from the Union forest and environment department. The bench later adjourned the case to January 5, 2018.