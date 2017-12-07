search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rs 100 cr transferred from govt account for midday meal scheme to J'khand builder

PTI
Published Dec 7, 2017, 8:40 pm IST
Updated Dec 7, 2017, 9:23 pm IST
The CBI has filed an FIR against the company Bhanu Construction and its partners in the case.
Rs 20.29 crore was to be transferred to State Bank of India and Rs 100.01 crore was to be transferred to other bank accounts, the FIR said. (Photo: AP/File)
 Rs 20.29 crore was to be transferred to State Bank of India and Rs 100.01 crore was to be transferred to other bank accounts, the FIR said. (Photo: AP/File)

New Delhi: The CBI has registered a case in connection with the illegal transfer of Rs 100 crore from a Jharkhand government account for the midday meal programme in State Bank of India to a private builder, officials said on Thursday.

The agency carried out searches at the official premises of the accused and the company Bhanu Construction in Ranchi on Wednesday, officials said.

 

The FIR was registered against the company, its partners Sanjay Kumar Tiwari and Suresh Kumar and Ajay Oraon, former deputy manager of the bank's Hatia branch who has now been suspended.

The FIR, registered on the complaint of a State Bank of India officer, alleged that a deputy manager (Business Development Department) of the bank "dishonestly and by abusing his official position" transferred over Rs. 100 crore from the account of "Rajya Madhyan Bhojan Pradhikaran" to Bhanu Construction.

"On August 05, 2017, State Bank of India, Hatia Branch received six debit advices from the...Government of Jharkhand for transfer of Rs. 120.31 crore from their Saving Bank Account to multiple accounts maintained with different banks including State Bank of India," it alleged.

Rs 20.29 crore was to be transferred to State Bank of India and Rs 100.01 crore was to be transferred to other bank accounts, the FIR said.

For bulk transfer through real time gross settlement and national electronic fund transfer (RTGS/NEFT), Rs. 100.01 crore was debited from the account of Jharkhand Rajya Madhyan Bhojan Pradhikaran and was temporarily parked in office/suspense account of the branch for processing of the transfer to various accounts.

"Due to failure in uploading, the entire amount of Rs. 100.01 crore got returned to the office and suspense account of the Branch," it said.

Instead of crediting back Rs 100.01 crore to the account of Jharkhand Rajya Madhyan Bhojan Pradhikaran from office account, it alleged that then deputy manager Oraon transferred the amount to the current account of Bhanu Construction.

Tiwari and Kumar dishonestly transferred the amount to their various accounts. It was utilised and misappropriated by keeping it as a liquid security or margin for the credit facility extended to them by Axis Bank Ltd, HDFC Bank, SREI Equipment Finance Ltd and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, the FIR alleged.

According to the FIR, the SBI managed to recover Rs 76.29 crore on November 20, 2017 from various accounts with different banks but Rs 23.28 crore could not recovered, "resulting in loss to the bank and corresponding gain for Bhanu Construction".

The agency has booked the accused under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Tags: midday meal programme, jharkhand government account, state bank of india, private builder
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mumbai woman posts photos of kittens for adoption; man responds, wants to eat them

Nancy Kadarikota and one of the rescued kittens. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Receptionist sprayed with fire extinguisher by angry man who was refused booking

The man called the hotel hoping to book a room but when he refused to reveal his name the front desk executive turned down his request. (Photo: Youtube/CGTN)
 

Woman arrested for physically abusing boyfriend over sex toys

During an altercation over sex toys and a laptop, the couple got into a verbal argument. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

World leaders blocking view of planet that could destroy Earth: Conspiracy theorists

Planet Nibiru could destroy Earth, conspiracy theorists believe. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sridevi's fan to open acting institute in her honour in Chennai, actress 'grateful'

Sridevi was last seen in 'Mom.'
 

Doctors say masks sold in markets may not help Delhiites against pollution

No study has been conducted to verify authenticity and efficiency of masks (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Congress suspends Mani Shankar Aiyar after 'neech' remark on Modi

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, earlier on Thursday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'neech aadmi' (vile man), who does 'dirty politics'. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

No law sanctions change of woman's religion after marriage: SC

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra was dealing a legal question whether a Parsi woman loses her religious identity if she marries a man from a different religion. (Photo: Representational/File)

Mughal mentality, 'insult' to Gujarat: Modi on Mani Shankar's 'neech' barb

Modi, who was addressing an election rally in Surat, said Aiyar's comments were an 'insult' to Gujarat. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Posters urge Muslims to make Ahmed Patel CM; MP calls it BJP's dirty trick

The posters that came up in old city area and Surat-East constituency of the diamond and trading hub which goes to polls on Saturday carried photos of Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Ahmed Patel. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Mani Shankar calls Modi 'neech'; not appropriate, apologise, says Rahul

The prime minister, while inaugurating the Ambedkar International Centre that was conceived 23 years ago, hit out at the Congress, saying parties seeking votes in Ambedkar's name tried to erase his contribution to nation building. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham