Panel to finalise local status rules for government jobs in Telangana

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari on Wednesday said that the report on determination of local and non-local status for government jobs will be submitted to the government this month.

He stated that the cabinet sub-committee headed by him, which was appointed to make reco-mmendations to the government on this issue, will ensure that the inte-rests of Telangana youth are served.

Mr Srihari was speaking after inaugurating various development pr-ogrammes in governm-ent residential schools in Beechupally and Pebbair in Gadwal district.

He said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has constituted the cabinet sub-committee to recommend measures on how to protect the interests of Telangana youth before asking the Central government to abolish the Presidential Order, 1974, promulgated in undivided Andhra Pradesh to ensure jobs for locals.

He said the government has decided to reorganise existing state-cadre, zonal, multi-zonal system for job reservations.

“The existing system is based on previous 10 districts. We have reorganised these 10 districts into 31 districts. There is a need to reorganise existing zonal system accordingly,” he noted.

He stated that the committee has examined the norms being followed in states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana etc to determine local status.

“All these factors will be taken into consideration before submitting the final report to government. The main aim is that youth in all districts should get equal opportunities in jobs. Youth in backward districts should not be affected when compared with their counterparts in developed districts,” Mr Srihari added.

The Deputy Chief Min-ister said that the TRS government was giving utmost priority to quality education in government sector and CM has approved setting up of 544 residential schools in English Medium in just 42 months, which is a record of sorts in the country. These apart, there are already 194 model schools, 475 KBG schools, taking the total residential schools in the state to 1,500 which are imparting quality education to eight lakh students.