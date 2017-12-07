search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Gujarat polls: Modi to address SC, ST BJP members on last day of campaigning

PTI
Published Dec 7, 2017, 9:48 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2017, 9:48 am IST
The Prime Minister will connect with the party workers on their mobile phones through the 'audio bridge' technology.
About BJP 10,000 workers of the party would directly attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call. (Photo: PTI)
 About BJP 10,000 workers of the party would directly attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) members of the BJP in poll-bound Gujarat on Thursday and listen to their concerns on cyclone Ockhi.

The high-octane campaign for the first phase of the crucial Assembly polls in Gujarat, Modi's home state, is scheduled to come to an end on Thursday.

 

The Prime Minister will connect with the party workers on their mobile phones through the "audio bridge" technology and directly interact with the divisional heads of the party's SC and ST units in the state.

About 10,000 workers of the party would directly attend Modi's call, the BJP said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Diwali, Modi had extended his greetings to around 23,000 BJP workers in Gujarat through tele-conferencing.

He had also spoken to around 2,000 party workers in his Parliamentary constituency, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, using the same technology.

On Wednesday, Modi addressed three rallies in Gujarat – in Dhandhuka, Dahod and Netrang. On Thursday, he will also address a rally in Surat, which was postponed from Wednesday due to cyclone Ockhi. The Surat rally will conclude his campaigning in Gujarat.

The 182-member Gujarat Assembly will go to the polls in two phases – on December 9 and 14 – and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 18.

Tags: narendra modi, gujarat assembly polls, gujarat assembly elections, bjp gujarat workers
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

It is perfect time for rest, says Team India skipper Virat Kohli

"The workload has been massive, I have been playing non-stop for the last 48 months, I need rest," said Virat Kohli after the third and final Test against Sri Lanka. (Photo: AP)
 

Ind vs SL: Cheteshwar Pujara addresses India’s slip fielding woes post New Delhi Test

Cheteshwar Pujara said that discussions are on regarding who all would be fielding at the slip cordon in South Africa. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Honor View 10 hands-on and first impressions: Worthy contender to OnePlus 5T

The View 10 is powered by Huawei’s latest Kirin 970 chipset along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.
 

Special child-friendly court to come up in Hyderabad

The court will be set up as per the guidelines provided in the POCSO Act. (Photo: Representational)
 

Kaalakaandi trailer: Behold, this generation's Delhi Belly has arrived!

Screengrabs from the trailer.
 

Chinese man beats his pet dog to death, vows to eat it for losing a race

The video has went viral in China triggering outrage on social media (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala: Governor Sathasivam on lauds government for hike in compensation

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: File)

Kerala: All boats to get GPS facility

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Search till last man is saved

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Compensation is not adequate: KPCC president MM Hassan

KPCC president MM Hassan

Kerala: Cyclone Ockhi exposes chinks in armour

But authorities tend to be lax during verification, either because they can’t ensure proper verification or collude with big boat operators. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham