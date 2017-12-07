search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Drone developed technical snag, crossed border, had alerted China: India

PTI
Published Dec 7, 2017, 5:04 pm IST
Updated Dec 7, 2017, 5:04 pm IST
The incident comes days before Chinese FM Wang Yi's visit here to attend the Russia-India-China trilateral meeting.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the country has lodged a diplomatic protest with India over the drone violating Chinese sovereignty. (Photo: Representational/File)
 Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the country has lodged a diplomatic protest with India over the drone violating Chinese sovereignty. (Photo: Representational/File)

New Delhi: India on Thursday said an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) had "crossed over" the border with China in the Sikkim sector after losing contact with the ground control due to some technical problem.

The defence ministry said the Indian border security personnel, as per standard protocol, immediately alerted their Chinese counterparts to locate the UAV and they later reverted with its location.

 

In Beijing, the Chinese defence ministry said the Indian drone recently "intruded" into its airspace and crashed in the Sikkim sector, prompting it to lodge a diplomatic protest with India over the violation of China's territorial sovereignty.

The defence ministry here said the exact cause of the incident is under investigation.

Sources said the UAV belonged to the Indian Army. The incident comes to light days before Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit here to attend the Russia-India-China trilateral meeting.

"An Indian UAV which was on a regular training mission inside the Indian territory lost contact with the ground control due to some technical problem and crossed over (to) the LAC in the Sikkim Sector," the defence ministry said in a statement.

It further said, "As per standard protocol, the Indian border security personnel immediately alerted their Chinese counterparts to locate the UAV. In response, the Chinese side reverted with the location details of the UAV."

It did not clarify when the incident happened. "The matter is being dealt with in accordance with the established protocols through institutional mechanisms to deal with situations along the India-China border areas," it said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the country has lodged a diplomatic protest with India over the drone violating Chinese sovereignty.

The armies of India and China were engaged in a 73-day-long standoff in Dokalm after Indian troops stopped Chinese soldiers from building a key road in the area. The face-off had ended on August 28. Dokalam is located in the Sikkim
section of the India-China border.

Tags: indian drone, indian drone in china, indian drone crashes in china, china territorial sovereignty
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Indian drone invaded our airspace, crashed near border, claims China


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World leaders blocking view of planet that could destroy Earth: Conspiracy theorists

Planet Nibiru could destroy Earth, conspiracy theorists believe. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sridevi's fan to open acting institute in her honour in Chennai, actress 'grateful'

Sridevi was last seen in 'Mom.'
 

Doctors say masks sold in markets may not help Delhiites against pollution

No study has been conducted to verify authenticity and efficiency of masks (Photo: AFP)
 

From Right to Match to player retention; here’s your one-stop guide to IPL 2018 rules

While the IPL player retention guidelines made MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings’ return almost a certainty, there are some interesting rule changes. (Photo: BCCI)
 

MS Dhoni to captain Chennai Super Kings on IPL comeback: Team director

(Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Video of Bengal cop dancing goes viral, officer suspended

Mondal was celebrating his transfer to the Chittaranjan police station. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi inaugurates BR Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi also unveiled two statues of the Dalit icon at the centre in Janpath. (Photo: PTI)

Aadhaar-schemes linking deadline will be March 31, but not for all

The February 6, 2018, would remain the deadline for linking Aadhaar for availing uninterrupted mobile services, Centre says. (File photo)

Kolkata sex assault: School reopens, relieves principal S Nath of charge

GD Birla Centre for Education school authorities have announced that the vice-principal will be the officiating principal from Thursday. In picture: Former principal Sharmila Nath. (File photo)

Very strong case of fraud against liquor baron Vijay Mallya, says Govt

Vijay Mallya says political parties were hoping to reap electoral capital on the assumption that he was guilty of fraud. (Photo: AP/File)

First Taj, now Jama Masjid; BJP leader claims mosque was Jamuna Devi temple

'Delhi's Jama Masjid was originally Jamuna Devi temple, similarly Taj Mahal was Tejo Mahalaya,' BJP leader Vinay Katiyar says. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham