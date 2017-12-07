search on deccanchronicle.com
After Rahul's rap, Cong suspends Mani Shankar over 'neech' remark on Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Dec 7, 2017, 9:17 pm IST
Updated Dec 7, 2017, 9:40 pm IST
A show cause notice has also been issued to Aiyar by Congress party over his remarks about Modi.
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, earlier on Thursday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'neech aadmi' (vile man), who does 'dirty politics'. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
New Delhi: Mani Shankar Aiyar was on Thursday suspended from primary membership of Congress Party following his controversial remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A show cause notice has also been issued to Aiyar by Congress party over his remarks about Modi.

 

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, earlier on Thursday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "neech aadmi" (vile man), who does "dirty politics".

"He (Modi) is 'neech kism ka aadmi' (a vile man) who has no 'sabhyata' (civility)," he said, attacking Modi after the latter accused the Congress of seeking votes in B R Ambedkar's name but trying to erase his contribution to building India.

The Congress strongly disapproved of Aiyar's remarks, with party Vice President Rahul Gandhi saying he and the party expected the leader to tender an apology.

"BJP and PM routinely use filthy language to attack Congress party. Congress has a different culture and heritage. I do not appreciate the tone and language used by Mr Mani Shankar Aiyer to address the PM. Both the Congress and I expect him to apologise for what he said," Gandhi said.

The prime minister earlier on Thursday, while inaugurating the Ambedkar International Centre that was conceived 23 years ago, hit out at the Congress, saying parties seeking votes in Ambedkar's name tried to erase his contribution to nation building.

He said he would not be wrong in saying that "more people are still influenced by his (Ambedkar's) ideas than the family for which such efforts (to erase his contribution) were made".

Later, Aiyar apologised even as he defended his remark on PM, stating that Hindi was not his mother tongue and that he meant low level when he used the term "neech".

"I meant low level when I said 'neech', I think in English when I speak in Hindi as Hindi is not my mother tongue. So if it has some other meaning then I apologise," he said.

"Why was PM taking a jibe at Congress and Rahul Gandhi at the inauguration of Ambedkar International Centre? Everyday PM is using foul language against our leaders. I am a freelance 'Congressi', I hold no post in the party, so I can reply to PM in his language," he added.

