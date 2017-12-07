search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Ayodhya key litigants Hashim Ansari and Mahant Ramchandra Paramhans were close pals

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 7, 2017, 3:20 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2017, 3:20 am IST
Paramhans, the chief trustee of the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas, died in 2003 while Hashim Ansari, the oldest litigant in the case, died in 2016.
Mahant Ramchandra Paramhans and Hashim Ansari
 Mahant Ramchandra Paramhans and Hashim Ansari

Ayodhya: Even as the entire country debates on the Ram temple and the case in Supreme Court, Ayodhya, on the 25th anniversary of the Babri demolition, remembers the two who were ‘enemies’ in court and friends outside it.

The two key litigants in the Babri case — Hashim Ansari and Mahant Ramchandra Paramhans — bitterly fought the case in court but the moment they stepped out, they became thick friends.

 

Paramhans, the chief trustee of the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas, died in 2003 while Hashim Ansari, the oldest litigant in the case, died in 2016.

“They would travel together in a rickshaw to the court. Their counsels would bitterly contest the case and after the hearing, they would both return together in one rickshaw. Everyone used to be astounded by this unique relationship. They lived as friends and Hashim Ansari wept bitterly when Mahant Paramhans died in 2003,” says Mahant Dharam Das who has succeeded him in the Nyas.

Today, things have changed and the litigants arrive in a ring of security and the bonhomie is missing.

Vivek Kumar Srivastava, a senior lawyer in Faizabad court, recalls, “My father, also a lawyer, used to cite the example of these two when it came to friendship. He used to tell us that Hashim Ansari and Mahant Paramhans would even share a cup of tea in the court premises if the hearing was delayed. Other people in the court premises used to be shocked to see their camaraderie — more so, because of the case they were contesting”.

Senior citizens in Ayodhya say that their friendship lasted over six decades. “There was never any bitterness between the two even when there were riots on communal lines in the country on the Ayodhya issue,” said a source.

Tags: supreme court of india, hashim ansari, ayodhya
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Honor View 10 hands-on and first impressions: Worthy contender to OnePlus 5T

The View 10 is powered by Huawei’s latest Kirin 970 chipset along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.
 

Special child-friendly court to come up in Hyderabad

The court will be set up as per the guidelines provided in the POCSO Act. (Photo: Representational)
 

Kaalakaandi trailer: Behold, this generation's Delhi Belly has arrived!

Screengrabs from the trailer.
 

Chinese man beats his pet dog to death, vows to eat it for losing a race

The video has went viral in China triggering outrage on social media (Photo: YouTube)
 

Blind leprosy patient's pension blocked over aadhar, restored following outrage

65-year-old Sajida Begum lost her fingers and toes (Photo: YouTube)
 

Weed it out: Chronic marijuana users get mysterious illness, causes violent vomiting

The condition shows up without warning and those afflicted start to vomit violently and continuously, sometimes up to five times an hour. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Human chain for skywalk in Bellandur

Bellandur residents hold a protest demanding a skywalk near Iblur Junction on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Telangana: Holiday list for 2018 with wages

The labour department has notified a list of national/ festival holidays with wages for employees for 2018. (Representational Image)

Telangana: Slow job hiring leaves 30 lakh graduates in the lurch

As per official estimates, there are around 30 lakh graduates in Telangana who are eagerly awaiting recruitment notifications.

Being threatened by anti-socials: Prakash Rai

Actor and director Prakash Rai at Sankalp Din in Belagavi on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Telangana policy decisions to be blamed

After waiting for months, the government recently reversed its decision and decided to retain the zonal system. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham