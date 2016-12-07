Women flock to Rajaji hall, praise Jaya for her welfare schemes

Chennai: The death of Ms J.Jayalalithaa brought no detachment to thousands of women who are her ardent supporters. Battling the unmanageable crowd and tolerating the stampede, women reached Rajaji Hall just to get a glimpse of their leader.

Overcoming her fears to walk in public, Ramya Sanjeev, a 35-year-old transgender woman, chose to pay homage to Jayalalithaa and had, for the first time, ignored the unwelcoming stares and insulting comments she received on the pathway to Rajaji Hall.

“Amma has brought out so many schemes for transgender community. Many are benefited through the 260 houses she constructed for us. This stands as a reason why people like me, who are seen only at railway stations seeking alms, had come here,” said Ramya, in a low tone.

“Her demise has occurred at the time when she was planning to introduce more schemes,” said Ramya, showing the two-leaf tattoo on her neck. She is still optimistic that the schemes would be implemented, despite her demise.

Emotional scenes were witnessed right from the morning till the time her body was taken to the Marina Beach for cremation. Even after seeing their leader in the morning, B. Shanthi and A. Palayam from Kannagi Nagar had no mind to go back. “Our lives are completely dependent on her schemes. We were living on the roads of Parry’s. Now, we have a house and are receiving widower pension, which keeps us going,” the duo said on Tuesday evening.

Besides the party people, it is the women from weaker sections who gathered in large numbers. Arifa, a Chepauk resident, said, “Schemes for backward people (including Muslims) is a plus. It is because of her that my two children are able to study in government schools.”

Migrant North Indians were also in praise for the revolutionary leader. Vijayalakshmi, a North Indian said, “Her leadership qualities and heart for the poor can be seen among none. Who can replace her?”