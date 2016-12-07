Nation, Current Affairs

Women flock to Rajaji hall, praise Jaya for her welfare schemes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | LAASYA SHEKHAR
Published Dec 7, 2016, 12:35 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2016, 3:47 am IST
Battling the unmanageable crowd and tolerating the stampede, women reached Rajaji Hall just to get a glimpse of their leader.
Supporters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa cry after her death. (Photo: PTI)
 Supporters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa cry after her death. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: The death of Ms J.Jayalalithaa brought no detachment to thousands of women who are her ardent supporters. Battling the unmanageable crowd and tolerating the stampede, women reached Rajaji Hall just to get a glimpse of their leader.

Overcoming her fears to walk in public, Ramya Sanjeev, a 35-year-old transgender woman, chose to pay homage to Jayalalithaa and had, for the first time, ignored the unwelcoming stares and insulting comments she received on the pathway to Rajaji Hall.

“Amma has brought out so many schemes for transgender community. Many are benefited through the 260 houses she constructed for us. This stands as a reason why people like me, who are seen only at railway stations seeking alms, had come here,” said Ramya, in a low tone.

“Her demise has occurred at the time when she was planning to introduce more schemes,” said Ramya, showing the two-leaf tattoo on her neck. She is still optimistic that the schemes would be implemented, despite her demise.

Emotional scenes were witnessed right from the morning till the time her body was taken to the Marina Beach for cremation. Even after seeing their leader in the morning, B. Shanthi and A. Palayam from Kannagi Nagar had no mind to go back. “Our lives are completely dependent on her schemes. We were living on the roads of Parry’s. Now, we have a house and are receiving widower pension, which keeps us going,” the duo said on Tuesday evening.

Besides the party people, it is the women from weaker sections who gathered in large numbers. Arifa, a Chepauk resident, said, “Schemes for backward people (including Muslims) is a plus. It is because of her that my two children are able to study in government schools.”

Migrant North Indians were also in praise for the revolutionary leader. Vijayalakshmi, a North Indian said, “Her leadership qualities and heart for the poor can be seen among none. Who can replace her?”

Tags: jayalalithaa, rajaji hall
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Business Gallery

Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
If you are looking for a car within a budget of Rs 10 lakh, there are several out there. However, if you are willing to wait for some new cars and upgraded variants to the present ones, we have listed 16 such cars that are scheduled to release in 2016. (Source: CarDekho)

16 upcoming cars below Rs 10 lakh
Datsun in India has started out on a rocky footing with the Go and Go+, but now it’s back with its third offering for India, the all new redi-GO. The new redi-GO is an important car for the Japanese manufacturer and we spent two days behind the wheel to find out what it’s really like to drive one. (Source: CarDekho.com)

In pics: The new Datsun redi-GO
Mercedes-Benz recently launched its flagship SUV, the GLS 350 CDI. Essentially a facelift for the current GL-Class, it incorporates a few update along with the nomenclature change. It gets a reworked face that houses all-LED headlamps and a new grille, new alloy wheels and redesigned tail lamps. We expect the GLS to be powered by the same 3.0-litre V6 motor that develops 255PS of power and 620Nm of torque. (Photo: CarDekho.com)

In pics: Mercedes-Benz GLS 350 CDI
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Baba Ramdev sweeps Ranveer Singh off his feet, gives him a good spin

Screengrabs from the video.
 

After winning online poll, Modi shortlisted for Time's 'Person of the Year'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Anushka and Monica beautifically depict the impartial emotion of love

Stills from the video.
 

From Befikre's first day, Ranveer was Shah Rukh for me: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra believes working with Shah Rukh is like a
 

Math a concern for US teens; science, reading flat on test

Across the globe, American students were outperformed by their counterparts in 36 countries in math; 18 countries in science and 14 countries in reading. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Newly-married Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech do bhangra at Goa airport

Yuvraj Singh got married Hazel Keech as per the Hindu rituals in Goa. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian flown home from Dubai

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

Rs 53,822 power bills for an empty house shocks Asha Bhosale

Asha Bhosale

Narendra Modi and me on good terms: Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (Photo: PTI)

Modi turned 90 per cent people into a fakir, says Mayawati

BSP Chief Mayawati

Hyderabad: Traffic block at shalimaar T-junction

Heavy vehicles from Khairatabad and Punja-gutta will not be allowed towards Ameerpet at Shalimaar T Junction.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham