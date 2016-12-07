Nation, Current Affairs

Satire and quick repartee was Cho Ramaswamy's forte

PTI
Published Dec 7, 2016, 3:52 pm IST
Updated Dec 7, 2016, 3:52 pm IST
A lawyer by profession, Cho was a popular name in theatre, cinema and journalism.
AIADMK leader J. Jayalalithaa cheers up an ailing Cho Ramaswamy at Apollo Hospitals. (File photo)
 AIADMK leader J. Jayalalithaa cheers up an ailing Cho Ramaswamy at Apollo Hospitals. (File photo)

Chennai: Cho S Ramaswamy, a fearless commentator, was a multi-faceted personality who left his imprint in the fields of journalism, theatre, cinema and not the least politics and became a name to reckon with in Tamil Nadu with satire and quick repartee being his forte.

The legendary Cho, as he was widely known, was unflinching in his stand on issues and spared no politician from criticism and never minced words while making a point.

Cho moved with political stalwarts with absolute ease but still would never shy away from making a point against them, whenever warranted.

However, he was a master in drawing the line, keeping politics and other differences out of personal life, making him a much respected and even endearing personality among political leaders, ranging from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tamil Nadu stalwarts like M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa.

Cho played a leading role in bringing DMK and the fledgling Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) to end the "corrupt" rule of Jayalalithaa in 1996. Superstar Rajnikaanth had also played a role in the stitching of an alliance between DMK and TMC which routed AIADMK in the polls.

However, years later, Cho became one of the most bitter critics of DMK and strongly backed Jayalalithaa during the 2011 elections. DMK was routed in the polls then. The late Chief Minister looked up to him as an advisor and guide till recently.

Incidentally, Cho was admitted to the same hospital where Jayalalithaa died on Monday.

A lawyer by profession, Cho was a popular name in theatre, cinema and journalism.

He always had an anti-Congress streak in him and during the Emergency, he had resisted the establishment and was also averse to dynasty politics. But his critics found in him sympathy for the saffron forces.

In his ultimate onscreen satire, as it is considered till date, Cho wrote and acted in the titular role of the film 'Mohammed Bin Thuglaq' (1971), an unabashed take on the prevailing political situation of those times especially the style of politics practiced by the late Indira Gandhi.

Cho's sharp dialogue and critical portrayal of issues left a mark in Tamil cinema. He was featured more in comedy roles, but occasionally played serious characters too.

He had acted in a number of films, including those of matinee idols M G Ramachandran and Sivaji Ganesan, besides Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

In his film roles, the actor would seldom let go of an opportunity for a humorous take on politics, using a particular scene to his advantage. His well-timed jokes and witty takes on politics often left the audience in splits.

Tags: cho ramaswamy, satire, jayalalithaa, cho dead
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Business Gallery

Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
If you are looking for a car within a budget of Rs 10 lakh, there are several out there. However, if you are willing to wait for some new cars and upgraded variants to the present ones, we have listed 16 such cars that are scheduled to release in 2016. (Source: CarDekho)

16 upcoming cars below Rs 10 lakh
Datsun in India has started out on a rocky footing with the Go and Go+, but now it’s back with its third offering for India, the all new redi-GO. The new redi-GO is an important car for the Japanese manufacturer and we spent two days behind the wheel to find out what it’s really like to drive one. (Source: CarDekho.com)

In pics: The new Datsun redi-GO
Mercedes-Benz recently launched its flagship SUV, the GLS 350 CDI. Essentially a facelift for the current GL-Class, it incorporates a few update along with the nomenclature change. It gets a reworked face that houses all-LED headlamps and a new grille, new alloy wheels and redesigned tail lamps. We expect the GLS to be powered by the same 3.0-litre V6 motor that develops 255PS of power and 620Nm of torque. (Photo: CarDekho.com)

In pics: Mercedes-Benz GLS 350 CDI
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Passport robot tells applicant of Asian descent to open eyes

Photograph shared by Richard Lee on his Facebook account.
 

Tweeple put demonetisation in movie titles and it's hilarious

From Cheque De India to Cash Me If You Can (Photo: Twitter/PTI)
 

Islamic State launches 'Agony Uncle' radio show for jihadists

In the show, clerics provide answers to questions presented to them on a variety of topics concerning Islamic law, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI). (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Born as boy, 5-year-old set to undergo surgery to become girl

While Carla is set to undergo a surgery to get female genitalia, she will need further procedures in future to enable her to have sex (Photo: AFP)
 

Throwback: When Aishwarya played Jayalalithaa on the big-screen

Ash had played a double role in the film, which had starred Mohanlal in the lead role.
 

Harvard student's Facebook post talks of decisive events in Jayalalithaa's journey
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Janardhan Reddy converted Rs 100 cr black money: K’taka driver in suicide note

Karnataka mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy. (Photo: File)

Former CM Chavan suggests introduction of Rs 200 notes

Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan. (Photo: PTI)

Neither Speaker, nor Ananth Kumar running Lok Sabha: LK Advani

Senior BJP leader L. K. Advani. (Photo: PTI)

Note ban: ED raids branches of 10 banks which received most deposits

The Enforcement Directorate officials have started to check up those accounts that have suspicious transaction post demonetisation. (Photo: File)

Parrikar likely to celebrate birthday in Goa, address rally

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham