Nation, Current Affairs

O Pannerselvam breaks down as PM pays tribute to Jayalalithaa

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 7, 2016, 2:52 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2016, 3:24 am IST
As Mr Modi touched Sasikala on her head and consoled her, the confidante of the departed Chief Minister had tears in her eyes.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Pannerselvam paying his last respects to his leader and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at Rajaji Hall in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)
 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Pannerselvam paying his last respects to his leader and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at Rajaji Hall in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)

Chennai: Chief Minister O Pannerselvam broke down as Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa at the Rajaji Hall here on Tuesday.

Heart-rendering scenes were witnessed as ‘grim-faced’ OPS, as he is known among party colleagues and cadre, almost hugged the Prime Minister and cried holding his hands. Immediately after placing a wreath on Ms Jayalalithaa’s body, Mr Modi walked towards Sasikala to console her.

As Mr Modi touched Sasikala on her head and consoled her, the confidante of the departed Chief Minister had tears in her eyes. As he turned the other side, he saw Mr Pannerselvam and held his hands. As emotions ran high, the Chief Minister almost hugged the Prime Minister and broke down. The Prime Minister, after consoling Mr Pannerselvam, also extended his condolences to Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai and AIADMK floor leader in Rajya Sabha, A Navaneethakrishnan.

After offering condolences to party ministers and leaders, the Prime Minister left the Rajaji Hall and took his flight back to New Delhi. And Sasikala was the cynosure of all eyes as she stood near Jayalalithaa’s body the whole day and every visiting dignitary held her hands and extended their deepest condolences.

President Pranab Mukherjee also spoke to Ms Sasikala and consoled her. While he was leaving, Acting Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao introduced Mr Pannerselvam to the President, who offered his condolences to him as well.  
A majority of the Chief Ministers of other states, who visited the Rajaji Hall, made it a point to meet Mr Pannerselvam too.

Tags: o pannerselvam, jayalalithaa death
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Business Gallery

Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
If you are looking for a car within a budget of Rs 10 lakh, there are several out there. However, if you are willing to wait for some new cars and upgraded variants to the present ones, we have listed 16 such cars that are scheduled to release in 2016. (Source: CarDekho)

16 upcoming cars below Rs 10 lakh
Datsun in India has started out on a rocky footing with the Go and Go+, but now it’s back with its third offering for India, the all new redi-GO. The new redi-GO is an important car for the Japanese manufacturer and we spent two days behind the wheel to find out what it’s really like to drive one. (Source: CarDekho.com)

In pics: The new Datsun redi-GO
Mercedes-Benz recently launched its flagship SUV, the GLS 350 CDI. Essentially a facelift for the current GL-Class, it incorporates a few update along with the nomenclature change. It gets a reworked face that houses all-LED headlamps and a new grille, new alloy wheels and redesigned tail lamps. We expect the GLS to be powered by the same 3.0-litre V6 motor that develops 255PS of power and 620Nm of torque. (Photo: CarDekho.com)

In pics: Mercedes-Benz GLS 350 CDI
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Baba Ramdev sweeps Ranveer Singh off his feet, gives him a good spin

Screengrabs from the video.
 

After winning online poll, Modi shortlisted for Time's 'Person of the Year'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Anushka and Monica beautifically depict the impartial emotion of love

Stills from the video.
 

From Befikre's first day, Ranveer was Shah Rukh for me: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra believes working with Shah Rukh is like a
 

Math a concern for US teens; science, reading flat on test

Across the globe, American students were outperformed by their counterparts in 36 countries in math; 18 countries in science and 14 countries in reading. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Newly-married Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech do bhangra at Goa airport

Yuvraj Singh got married Hazel Keech as per the Hindu rituals in Goa. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Traffic block at shalimaar T-junction

Heavy vehicles from Khairatabad and Punja-gutta will not be allowed towards Ameerpet at Shalimaar T Junction.

GHMC to run mobile courts for trade licence

The mobile courts are proposed to be set up in all the GHMC circles (Representational image)

The Jaya we knew: Political leaders remember their 'good friend' Jayalalithaa

Jayalalithaa

Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar to be new CJI of Supreme Court

Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar

Nagrota terror attack: Army told to hit back hard

Indian Army (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham