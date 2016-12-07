Nation, Current Affairs

Looks like we’ll have to prepare for live telecast of transplant: Sushma’s husband

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 7, 2016, 4:38 pm IST
Updated Dec 7, 2016, 4:39 pm IST
Governor Swaraj called for the media to respect Sushma’s privacy, in a series of tweets.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with her husband Swaraj Kaushal. (Photo: Twitter)
 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with her husband Swaraj Kaushal. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Weeks after Sushma Swaraj revealed that she was hospitalised for kidney failure, her husband had expressed annoyance with the media for the detailed coverage on her health, wondering if they will have to prepare for a live telecast of the transplant.

According to a report in NDTV, Swaraj Kaushal, who holds the position of the Governor of Mizoram called for the media to respect her privacy, in a series of tweets.

"The media reports about Sushma's surgery are so detailed. I think we will have to prepare for a live telecast. Alas! A lady in public life is also a citizen of India and entitled to some privacy" the Governor reportedly said on his Twitter account which is only visible to approved followers on the site.

When Swaraj had announced the news of her kidney failure, people from all over the country had started to offer help and even offered their kidneys. She had posted about it on 16th November.

Tweet

Sushma was overwhelmed by the offers and soon the media started speculating who her potential donor could be. Governor Swaraj expressed that some boundaries need to be maintained while covering the life of a public figure.

She has been suffering from diabetes for almost 20 years.

The 64-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was earlier admitted to AIIMS in April when she underwent treatment for pneumonia and other health issues.

Tags: sushma swaraj, aiims, kidney transplant
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Passport robot tells applicant of Asian descent to open eyes

Photograph shared by Richard Lee on his Facebook account.
 

Tweeple put demonetisation in movie titles and it's hilarious

From Cheque De India to Cash Me If You Can (Photo: Twitter/PTI)
 

Islamic State launches 'Agony Uncle' radio show for jihadists

In the show, clerics provide answers to questions presented to them on a variety of topics concerning Islamic law, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI). (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Born as boy, 5-year-old set to undergo surgery to become girl

While Carla is set to undergo a surgery to get female genitalia, she will need further procedures in future to enable her to have sex (Photo: AFP)
 

Throwback: When Aishwarya played Jayalalithaa on the big-screen

Ash had played a double role in the film, which had starred Mohanlal in the lead role.
 

Harvard student's Facebook post talks of decisive events in Jayalalithaa's journey
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Janardhan Reddy converted Rs 100 cr black money: K’taka driver in suicide note

Karnataka mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy. (Photo: File)

Former CM Chavan suggests introduction of Rs 200 notes

Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan. (Photo: PTI)

Both govt, Oppn responsible for Parliment logjam: BJP veteran Advani

Senior BJP leader L. K. Advani. (Photo: PTI)

Note ban: ED raids branches of 10 banks which received most deposits

The Enforcement Directorate officials have started to check up those accounts that have suspicious transaction post demonetisation. (Photo: File)

Parrikar likely to celebrate birthday in Goa, address rally

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham