Looks like we’ll have to prepare for live telecast of transplant: Sushma’s husband

New Delhi: Weeks after Sushma Swaraj revealed that she was hospitalised for kidney failure, her husband had expressed annoyance with the media for the detailed coverage on her health, wondering if they will have to prepare for a live telecast of the transplant.

According to a report in NDTV, Swaraj Kaushal, who holds the position of the Governor of Mizoram called for the media to respect her privacy, in a series of tweets.

"The media reports about Sushma's surgery are so detailed. I think we will have to prepare for a live telecast. Alas! A lady in public life is also a citizen of India and entitled to some privacy" the Governor reportedly said on his Twitter account which is only visible to approved followers on the site.

When Swaraj had announced the news of her kidney failure, people from all over the country had started to offer help and even offered their kidneys. She had posted about it on 16th November.

Sushma was overwhelmed by the offers and soon the media started speculating who her potential donor could be. Governor Swaraj expressed that some boundaries need to be maintained while covering the life of a public figure.

She has been suffering from diabetes for almost 20 years.

The 64-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was earlier admitted to AIIMS in April when she underwent treatment for pneumonia and other health issues.