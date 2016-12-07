Nation, Current Affairs

Jayalalithaa's political career: It all ended where it began

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | E T B SIVAPRIYAN
Published Dec 7, 2016, 1:07 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2016, 3:50 am IST
Jayalalithaa lay in state for nearly nine hours at the Rajaji Hall inside the sprawling Omandurar Estate
Politicians and friends surround the body of Jayalalithaa, who was dressed in green for her final journey. (Photo: Twitter)
 Politicians and friends surround the body of Jayalalithaa, who was dressed in green for her final journey. (Photo: Twitter)

 CHENNAI: It all ended where it began. It is from that very entrance of the majestic Rajaji Hall, where she lay in state on Tuesday that she vowed to carve a niche for herself in Dravidian politics after she was pushed and assaulted by her mentor M G Ramachandran’s nephew when she tried to board the gun carriage vehicle with his body.

Twenty nine years after that December evening, Ms Jayalalithaa lay in state for nearly nine hours at the Rajaji Hall inside the sprawling Omandurar Estate on the arterial Anna Salai and lakhs of people led by the political leadership of the country – from President to the Prime Minister to Chief Ministers – gave her tearful adieu.

From the fateful day on December 25, 1987 when she was assaulted and almost molested by the “mob” that did not want her anywhere near the casket of MGR to embarking on her final journey from the very steps she was pushed down – Jayalalithaa was an indomitable fighter who took every challenge that came her way head on.

After having stood near MGR’s casket on the Rajaji steps for 21 hours despite vociferous protests and attempts to bodily remove her, Ms Jayalalithaa refused to budge and boarded the gun carriage vehicle despite being pushed and pulled. However, Janaki Ramachandran’s nephew Deepan pushed her, beat her, and threw her out, leaving her injured and bruised. She was forced to return humiliated to her Poes Garden home.

It is after this ugly spat with Janaki Ramachandran’s family, Jayalalithaa got the support of several partymen and senior leaders who egged her to split the AIADMK. She also used her good offices with the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to dismiss the Janaki Ramachandran Government within 28 days of swearing-in, but could not achieve any success till 1991 when she rode to power for the first time riding high on the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi.

Tags: jayalalithaa, m g ramachandran
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Lifestyle Gallery

St Nicholas is celebrated in Europe as the bringer of gifts and Father Christmas and Santa Claus are derived from him (Photo: AP/Facebook)

Angels and demons in Prague streets for St. Nicholas Day
From Santa Run in Athens to Santa's flooding a skiing town in Maine, the festive season's arrival was marked with such events (Photo: AP/AFP)

People dressed as Santa Claus welcome festive season
The festival was held first in 2000 and attracts tourists from India as well as across the world (Photo: PTI)

Robust display of culture at Nagaland's 'Hornbill Festival'
Oscar Wilde once wrote that

Twitter finds similarities between paparazzi pictures and classic art
Donald Trump said in a meeting that the media should use good pictures of him instead of the one with a double chin (Photo: Twitter/Imgur)

Here's what the internet did to the double chin picture Trump hates
Italian artist Stefano Furlani loves to collect beach stones of unusual shapes as he has spent most of his growing years living near the sea. His son, Davide, developed the same passion and the duo soon started creating beautiful compositions by assembling these stones. (Photo: Facebook/ SASSI D' Autore)

Stunning art compositions made using stones from the beach
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Baba Ramdev sweeps Ranveer Singh off his feet, gives him a good spin

Screengrabs from the video.
 

After winning online poll, Modi shortlisted for Time's 'Person of the Year'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Anushka and Monica beautifically depict the impartial emotion of love

Stills from the video.
 

From Befikre's first day, Ranveer was Shah Rukh for me: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra believes working with Shah Rukh is like a
 

Math a concern for US teens; science, reading flat on test

Across the globe, American students were outperformed by their counterparts in 36 countries in math; 18 countries in science and 14 countries in reading. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Newly-married Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech do bhangra at Goa airport

Yuvraj Singh got married Hazel Keech as per the Hindu rituals in Goa. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian flown home from Dubai

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

Rs 53,822 power bills for an empty house shocks Asha Bhosale

Asha Bhosale

Narendra Modi and me on good terms: Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (Photo: PTI)

Modi turned 90 per cent people into a fakir, says Mayawati

BSP Chief Mayawati

Hyderabad: Traffic block at shalimaar T-junction

Heavy vehicles from Khairatabad and Punja-gutta will not be allowed towards Ameerpet at Shalimaar T Junction.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham