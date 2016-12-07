Former CM's of Kerala, Karnataka recall how tough negotiator was Jaya

Tamil Nadu has had a history of water wars with neighbouring Karnataka and Kerala. And late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa was known as a tough negotiator when it came to rights of Tamil Nadu. Former Karnataka Chief Minister S. M. Krishna and Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy recall how tough a negotiator was Ms Jayalalithaa.

'Her questions were like bullets coming out of AK-47’

I take great pride in saying that Jayalalithaa was born in my district -- in my former Parliamentary constituency of Mandya. Melkote is predominantly a religious place. Jayalalithaa made it in films - in Kannada first- and she moved to Tamil Nadu. For a long time, she was one of the most sought-after heroines in Tamil especially as a pair to late MGR. She was multi-talented personality; she was a good Bharatanatyam artiste and she was also a very articulate person. When she first came to the Rajya Sabha, I was a minister of state in the Indira Gandhi government. Like bullets coming out of AK-47, she used to ask questions It was so difficult to meet her points. And then we both became CMs and we had many encounters. And I remember very vividly when G.K.Moopanar passed away in Chennai I was one of those who represented the Congress at the funeral at the directions of Hon’ble Sonia Gandhi. Jayalalithaa spoke to me in Kannada and she was very affectionate. She impressed me and then subsequently I met her during A B Vajpayee’s tenure as Prime Minister, which coincided with my tenure as Chief Minister of Karnataka. We have had Cauvery problem and Vajpayee had summoned both of us to settle the issue and I thought that she would be as soft as when I met her during Moopanar’s funeral. But the Jayalalithaa I found in front of Vajpayee was totally different. True to her conviction, she represented Tamil Nadu every inch and she would not give up an inch for anybody. Well, we have had our rough arguments and there have been instances where she staged a walkout during Vajpayee’s arbitration on Cauvery waters. I have been amazed at the kind of adulation that she has in Tamil Nadu and that’s why I said am proud that a woman from my district went to Tamil Nadu and she has been able to leave a mark which no other leaders except C N Annadurai and MGR have been able to. True to the tradition of those two great personalities, Jayalalithaa has emerged as a darling of the masses of Tamil Nadu. There is a big void in Tamil Nadu and O Pannerselvam, who has acted as CM a couple of times before, would need wishes from all of us and I wish him well. I offer my homage to this great personality Jayalalithaa.

— (S. M. Krishna, former Karnataka chief minister and ex-external affairs minister)

‘Despite issues, she was always for good relations with Kerala’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was an able administrator with a kind heart to the poor people. She had executed so many welfare schemes for the poor and the needy. She was a wonderful politician and she loved people from all southern states. Tamil Nadu and Kerala have always shared cordial relations for a very long and Jayalalithaaji was very keen on keeping the relations in a very good way. Even though there were some problems between the two states on sharing of waters, there was never a moment the Chief Minister spoke ill of any (neighbouring state). She did put her foot down to ensure that the rights of people of Tamil Nadu are protected, but always loved the people of Kerala very much. We have lost a very able administrator and a good Chief Minister. Definitely, she is a leader of the masses and she was capable of solving very complex issues. There were disputes between the two states, but it never affected the people of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. And Jayalalithaa was truly a mass leader and we have lost a good soul. May she rest in peace.

— Oommen Chandy, former Chief Minister of Kerala

‘I still treasure the red saree she gifted me’

She was already a top-notch actress and a political star when she became a member of Rajya Sabha when I was its Deputy Chairman. I remember her maiden speech made on the floor of the House. She spoke for 45 minutes in impeccable English, and not even once did she look at the piece of paper she was holding, which was apparently a note for her speech. I was very impressed with her speech and we became good friends then. Many years later when I met Jayalalithaa ji at her Poes Garden residence in Chennai, she was the same. She presented me with a red saree, which is in my possession till today. I consider it a treasure and I am very proud to have known her. She hosted me for lunch; chatted with me for hours and finally saw me off till my car – that was the closeness that we shared in our life. Many people said Jayalalithaa ji was stiff and so on, but she always came across a soft, polite and sweet person for me. In fact, it is the end of an era and that is why the whole of Tamil Nadu is in tears. It is a great loss especially for the people of Tamil Nadu because she looked after them like a mother. And when she was jailed, some members were boasting that she was given idli and dosa inside the prison and from my chair, I scolded them for their behaviour since they were demeaning a person, who was in jail. She was one of those politicians who had seen ups and downs in politics but she never bend down; she always held her head high and she was always clear in what she wanted to do. Nothing deterred her in life. She lived the life of a star and she died the life of a star. I will miss her terribly.

— Nejma Heptullah, Manipur Governor and Former Deputy Chairperson, Rajya Sabha

‘She was a lady of few words’

I have always had fond regards for Jayalalithaa ji and I still cherish the memories of our friendship. Jayalalithaa ji and I were great friends beyond politics. I have great pride in admitting that I had watched Hindi films of Jayalalithaa ji. Several welfare programmes and schemes of hers that benefited the poor have been replicated in Delhi (when she was the Chief Minister from 1998-2013). May god rest her soul. Our friendship was not political, but personal. Whenever I met her she always exuded the same warmth; she was a lady of few words but the warmth came through her smile. I had met her several times and congratulated whenever she came to power and she had always reciprocated it by calling me whenever I achieved something in life. She was a great soul and I will miss her forever.

— Sheila Dikshit, former Delhi Chief Minister

'She was truly Puratchi Thalaivi’

Jayalalithaa ji was an outstanding leader with infinite courage. She was highly respected and loved by the people and she rose to become an icon in Tamil Nadu. She was beyond the boundaries of caste and creed. She had a clear clarity of thought and her choice of phrase in English was impeccable. Once when I asked her if she ever thought of becoming a lawyer, she said she would have loved to become a lawyer, but due to my family commitments she came into the field of creativity. I had the opportunity to represent her in a few cases in the Madras High Court and in the Supreme Court. We both had great sense for biographies and autobiographies and we had even exchanged books. She had a defined agenda for development as well as concern for the poor. If today Chennai is known as automobile hub of the country, it is only because of Jayalalithaa ji’s efforts. One can call anyone by name Amma, but she earned the trust from the people that she can deliver for them. She was truly an Amma to the people of Tamil Nadu. In 2011, when L K Advani ji’s yatra was diverted from Madurai after a suspicious object was found near a culvert, there were anxious moments. But finally when everything was fine, she rang up both Advani ji and myself and said she would have a deep sense of guilt if something had happened. These are the extraordinary qualities of Jayalalithaa. She always stood for Tamil Nadu but she had very strong views on national issues. Sixty-eight is no age to go. She is really a Puratchi Thalaivi and may she rest in peace.

— Ravishankar Prasad, Union Law Minister

— (As told to E.T.B. Sivapriyan)