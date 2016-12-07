AIADMK will split if Sasikala's husband exercises power: Subramanian Swamy

Following Jayalalithaa's death, Panneerselvam was elected the leader of the AIADMK Legislature Party shortly after Monday midnight and sworn-in as Chief Minister. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Categorically stating that incumbent O. Panneerselvam has no political role in Tamil Nadu, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said that there would be split in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) if M. Natarajan, the husband of late chief minister J. Jayalalithaa's confidante Sasikala, uses his power.

"If Sasikala's husband uses his power then there will be a split in the party. Panneerselvam can't work, he is of no use, he has no political role. I call him Paneer and not Panneerselvam. Sasikala would like to remove him because he won't be able to do any work. She should try to bring some other person," Swamy told the media in New Delhi.

Read: Will Jayalalithaa's close aide Sasikala move from shadows to limelight?

Swamy also said that in the current situation, the BJP doesn't have anyone who will be accepted by Tamil Nadu right now.

"The DMK is also under difficulties. Karunanidhi is in hospital and other parties are so limited that it would be difficult to become the personality of Tamil Nadu," he added.

M. Natarajan has in a recent conversation said that anyone can take the AIADMK forward as long as there is MGR's and Amma's popularity.

Following Jayalalithaa's death, Panneerselvam was elected the leader of the AIADMK Legislature Party shortly after Monday midnight and sworn-in as Chief Minister.

Panneerselvam had earlier stepped into Jayalalithaa's shoes for two brief periods, during 2001-02 and 2014-15, after she was unseated by courts.