800 tourists stranded in Andamans, Indian Navy launches rescue ops

ANI
Published Dec 7, 2016, 10:10 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2016, 10:11 am IST
The heavy swell in the sea due to the massive deluge has made the rescue operation slightly difficult.
An Indian Navy ship. (Photo: File/ Representational Image)
Port Blair (Andaman): The Indian Navy swung into action as it launched a major rescue operation to evacuate almost 800 tourists stranded at Havelock Island due to heavy rains.

The civil administration had via telephone requested for assistance in evacuating the stranded tourists.

Naval ships Bitra, Bangaram, Kumbhir and LCU 38 were deployed for evacuation and will ferry tourists to Port Blair.

The heavy swell in the sea due to the massive deluge made the rescue operation slightly difficult, yet the operation was carried out giving highest priority to the safety of the tourists.

Tags: andaman and nicobar islands, tourists stranded in andamans, indian navy

