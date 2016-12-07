800 tourists stranded in Andamans, Indian Navy launches rescue ops

Port Blair (Andaman): The Indian Navy swung into action as it launched a major rescue operation to evacuate almost 800 tourists stranded at Havelock Island due to heavy rains.

The civil administration had via telephone requested for assistance in evacuating the stranded tourists.

Naval ships Bitra, Bangaram, Kumbhir and LCU 38 were deployed for evacuation and will ferry tourists to Port Blair.

The heavy swell in the sea due to the massive deluge made the rescue operation slightly difficult, yet the operation was carried out giving highest priority to the safety of the tourists.