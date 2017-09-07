Nation, Current Affairs

Terror funding case: NIA raids Hurriyat leader Agha Syed Hassan residence

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 7, 2017, 10:23 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2017, 10:23 am IST
The raid comes a day after Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik said they will ask NIA to arrest them.
The National Investigation Agency raided the residence of Hurriyat (G) leader Agha Syed Hassan in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday raided the residence of Hurriyat (G) leader Agha Syed Hassan in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The raid was carried a day after key Kashmiri separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik said they will fly to Delhi on Saturday and ask NIA to arrest them.

Read: Kashmiri separatists Geelani, Mirwaiz, Malik to fly to Delhi, ask NIA to arrest them

The investigating agency, on Wednesday, conducted raids at 11 locations in Srinagar and five in Delhi.

The NIA had on Tuesday arrested two alleged ‘ringleaders’ of stone-pelters, including a freelance press photographer from south of the Valley. The sources said that the raids in central Srinagar were conducted on Wednesday based on inputs obtained during investigation.

The agency has been probing alleged funding of terror and subversive activities in Kashmir Valley after a national TV channel in May, in a sting operation, showed three separatist leaders admitting on camera that they had received funding from Pakistan.

Tags: nia raids, hurriyat (g) leader agha syed hassan, terror funding case
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




