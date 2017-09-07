Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: 3 years service must for junior doctors in govt institution

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 7, 2017, 2:01 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2017, 2:28 am IST
There are 152 super speciality seats every year in Telangana government run colleges.
 Representational image

Hyderabad: Junior doctors who have completed their super specialty course from government-run medical colleges, have to work in a government institution for three years, says a government order issued by the Telangana government on September 6.

The order states that doctors have to serve either in government institutions attached to teaching colleges, the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences or area hospitals. 

They will also have to furnish a bond of Rs 50 lakh. There are 152 super speciality seats every year in Telangana government run colleges. The government wants to utilise the services of specialists in improving healthcare services.

There are also plans to appoint specialists in public health centres to manage patients effectively. 

A junior doctor said on condition of anonymity: “We are ready to work but the government must carry out the placements properly. These are now in the open category and it must be fairly allocated.”

Tags: telangana government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




