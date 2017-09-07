T Harish Rao seeks more cotton centres in Telangana

Hyderabad: Minister T. Harish Rao, along with TRS MPs on Wednesday asked Union minister Smriti Irani to instruct the Cotton Corporation of India to open more purchase centres in TS as the harvest is expected to be bumper this year.

Mr Harish Rao told reporters later that around 30 lakh metric tonnes of cotton is expected this year as farmers had raised the crop in over 50 per cent of the sown area in khariff season. He said Centre has sanctioned only 83 Centres and the state government wants the number to be raised to 143 and also keep the centres open for at least six consecutive days.

The Union minister agreed to the request and decided to send Union Textiles Secretary to the state to take a decision on increasing the number of centres.

Mr Harish Rao also met Union environment secretary A.N. Jha and requested him to expedite the environmental clearance for the prestigious Kaleswaram project.

He told Mr Jha that the TS government wants to inaugurate the project next year and as such, early clearances are necessary.

Later, Mr Harish Rao met Union agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh and requested him to release Rs 132 crore pending funds to the state for construction of additional godowns.