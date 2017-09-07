Nation, Current Affairs

Appoint cops to curb cow vigilantism: SC to state governments

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Sep 7, 2017, 12:58 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2017, 2:25 am IST
SC directed all state governments to appoint nodal police officers in every district to prevent the cow vigilante groups.
Representational image
 Representational image

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday was severely critical of cow vigilantism and directed all state governments to appoint nodal police officers in every district to prevent the cow vigilante groups from resorting to violence and taking the law into their hands.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Amitav Roy and A.M. Khanwilkar said that states shall nominate a senior police officer, preferably of the rank of deputy superintendent of police, to ensure that vigilante groups don’t “behave as if they are a law unto themselves and take prompt action and prosecute such people with quite promptitude”.

On behalf of the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana, additional solicitor-general Tushar Mehta told the court that the task force as suggested by the court would be set up to stop cow vigilantism. The court gave state governments one week to submit their reports on nomination of police officers and the instructions issued to them. Chief secretaries and police chiefs of the states have been tasked with carrying out these directions. After hearing senior counsel Kapil Sibal, Indira Jaising and others, the bench observed that although the Centre did make a statement in July that it did not support vigilantism and that the state governments are required to take action, some mechanism will have to be put in place to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Ms Jaising, appearing for journalist Tushar Gandhi, brought to the court’s notice 66 alleged incidents of mob lynching and assaults in the name of cow vigilantism after the Centre’s undertaking in the court.

The CJI told the ASG, “Steps have to be taken to stop this. Some kind of planned action is required so that vigilantism does not grow. Efforts have to be made to stop such vigilantism.”

Tags: supreme court of india
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What’s new in a P-OLED display?

LG has only used the term to differentiate its display from other OLED panels.
 

PornHub is giving out Rs 16 lakhs, here's why

Adult website are asking for video submissions where the person explains how they will contribute to the world’s better future. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Samsung may launch Galaxy Note 8 on Sept 12 in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 8
 

Watch: Team India skipper Virat Kohli bats left-handed in Sri Lanka, video goes viral

Virat Kohli-led India have been in fine form on the Sri Lanka tour, whitewashing the home side 3-0 in Tests and 5-0 in the ODI series. (Photo: AP / DC)
 

Kashmir martyr's daughter Zohra thanks Gautam Gambhir for his kind gesture

Thanking Gautam Gambhir for his gesture, the five-year old Zohra said that she and her family are extremely happy with the cricketer's move before revealing that she wants to become a doctor.(Photo: Gautam Gambhir Twitter / PTI)
 

Pakistan High Commission 'humiliates' Imran Tahir, family; here's what happened

Imran Tahir and his family were humiliated by the Pakistan High Commission. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

South Central Railway announces 18 Dasara special trains to avoid rush

South Central Railway

Telangana: Group-II aspirants stage silent protest

The High Court ordered a stay on June 12, 2017 on the Group-II selection process which expired on August 25

Drug cos get time fo veggie capsules

The pharma industry believes costs can increase by four times if cellulose based capsules are made compulsory.

Cannot rule out possibility of two-front war against Pak, China: Army chief

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said that India should be prepared for a two-front war against China on the North and Pakistan on the West. (Photo: PTI/File)

Telangana MLA holding German passport stripped of Indian citizenship

The citizenship of Ramesh Chennamaneni was cancelled after a court-directed investigation found that he was a German national. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham