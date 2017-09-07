Modi says India shares Myanmar’s concern over 'extremist violence'

New Delhi/Nay Pyi Taw: India said on Wednesday that it shares Myanmar’s concerns over “extremist violence” in the Rakhine state from where 1,25,000 Rohingyas have fled to Bangladesh, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging all stakeholders to find a solution that respects the country’s unity.

Mr Modi, who held wide-ranging talks with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, asserted that it was important to maintain the security and stability of the land and maritime boundaries of the two countries.

The two leaders also vowed to combat terror and boost security cooperation. Mr Modi’s first bilateral visit here comes at a time when the Myanmarese government led by Nobel laureate Suu Kyi is facing international pressure over the 1,25,000 Rohingya Muslims that have poured into Bangladesh after Myanmar’s military launched a crackdown in the Rakhine state.

India and Myanmar agreed that terrorism remains one of the most significant threats to peace and stability in the region and the fight against the menace should also include strong measures against countries and entities who finance and provide sanctuary to terrorists.

In a joint statement by both leaders, the two sides called on the international community to end selective and partial approaches to combating terrorism. In the statement, he said India shares Myanmar’s concerns over “extremist violence” in the Rakhine state, especially the loss of innocent lives.

“When it comes to finding a solution to a special issue, we hope that all stakeholders can work together towards finding a peaceful solution which while respecting the unity and territorial integrity of Myanmar,” he said. Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said Rohingyas are illegal immigrants and will be deported.

After the talks, 11 agreements were signed between the two sides in areas like maritime security, strengthening democratic institutions in Myanmar, health and IT.