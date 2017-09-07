Gaya road rage case: Rocky Yadav gets life sentence for murder

Suspended Bihar JD(U) MLC Manorama Devi's son Rocky Yadav had shot and killed Aditya Sachdeva for overtaking his SUV on the outskirts of Gaya on May 7 last year. (Photo: PTI/File)

Patna: The Gaya District court on Wednesday sentenced Rocky Yadav and two others to life imprisonment for murdering a teenaged student Aditya Sachdeva in the infamous road rage case.

Manorama Devi’s husband Bindeshwari Prasad alias Bindi Yadav, an RJD leader known for money and muscle power, was sentenced to five years' imprisonment for sheltering their son who was on the run after the killing.

All three have been convicted under section 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC for the fatal murder of Aditya Sachdeva. Rocky’s father Bindi Yadav was convicted “concealment of facts and misleading the court”.

“The entire family is satisfied. We are thankful to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar who had assured us justice in the case,” Aditya’s mother Chand Sachdeva told reporters in Gaya on Wednesday.