Nation, Current Affairs

Gaya road rage case: Rocky Yadav gets life sentence for murder

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Sep 7, 2017, 1:04 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2017, 2:23 am IST
Rocky’s father Bindi Yadav was convicted “concealment of facts and misleading the court”.
Suspended Bihar JD(U) MLC Manorama Devi's son Rocky Yadav had shot and killed Aditya Sachdeva for overtaking his SUV on the outskirts of Gaya on May 7 last year. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Suspended Bihar JD(U) MLC Manorama Devi's son Rocky Yadav had shot and killed Aditya Sachdeva for overtaking his SUV on the outskirts of Gaya on May 7 last year. (Photo: PTI/File)

Patna: The Gaya District court on Wednesday sentenced Rocky Yadav and two others to life imprisonment for murdering a teenaged student Aditya Sachdeva in the infamous road rage case.

Manorama Devi’s husband Bindeshwari Prasad alias Bindi Yadav, an RJD leader known for money and muscle power, was sentenced to five years' imprisonment for sheltering their son who was on the run after the killing.

All three have been convicted under section 302 (murder) and 120-B  (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC for the fatal murder of Aditya Sachdeva. Rocky’s father Bindi Yadav was convicted “concealment of facts and misleading the court”.

“The entire family is satisfied. We are thankful to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar who had assured us justice in the case,” Aditya’s mother Chand Sachdeva told reporters in Gaya on Wednesday.

Tags: gaya road rage case
Location: India, Bihar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What’s new in a P-OLED display?

LG has only used the term to differentiate its display from other OLED panels.
 

PornHub is giving out Rs 16 lakhs, here's why

Adult website are asking for video submissions where the person explains how they will contribute to the world’s better future. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Samsung may launch Galaxy Note 8 on Sept 12 in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 8
 

Watch: Team India skipper Virat Kohli bats left-handed in Sri Lanka, video goes viral

Virat Kohli-led India have been in fine form on the Sri Lanka tour, whitewashing the home side 3-0 in Tests and 5-0 in the ODI series. (Photo: AP / DC)
 

Kashmir martyr's daughter Zohra thanks Gautam Gambhir for his kind gesture

Thanking Gautam Gambhir for his gesture, the five-year old Zohra said that she and her family are extremely happy with the cricketer's move before revealing that she wants to become a doctor.(Photo: Gautam Gambhir Twitter / PTI)
 

Pakistan High Commission 'humiliates' Imran Tahir, family; here's what happened

Imran Tahir and his family were humiliated by the Pakistan High Commission. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

South Central Railway announces 18 Dasara special trains to avoid rush

South Central Railway

Telangana: Group-II aspirants stage silent protest

The High Court ordered a stay on June 12, 2017 on the Group-II selection process which expired on August 25

Drug cos get time fo veggie capsules

The pharma industry believes costs can increase by four times if cellulose based capsules are made compulsory.

Cannot rule out possibility of two-front war against Pak, China: Army chief

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said that India should be prepared for a two-front war against China on the North and Pakistan on the West. (Photo: PTI/File)

Telangana MLA holding German passport stripped of Indian citizenship

The citizenship of Ramesh Chennamaneni was cancelled after a court-directed investigation found that he was a German national. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham