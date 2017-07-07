Nation, Current Affairs

SC stays Uttarakhand HC order giving human status to Ganga

ANI
Published Jul 7, 2017, 1:41 pm IST
Updated Jul 7, 2017, 1:41 pm IST
The plea asked that in case of human casualties, can the affected people file suit for damages against the Chief Secretary of the State.
Devotees praying while taking bathing in the river Ganga. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Devotees praying while taking bathing in the river Ganga. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Uttarakhand High Court order declaring river Ganga and Yamuna as a juristic person and as a living entity.

This comes after the Uttarakhand government moved the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order granting rivers Ganga, Yamuna and their tributaries the status of living human entities.

The plea asked that in case of human casualties in a flood, can the affected people file suit for damages against the Chief Secretary of the State, and also if the State Government would be liable to bear such financial burden.

The Uttarakhand High Court had made the landmark judgement on March 20th.

Giving the "legal status" of living humans to the holy rivers, the court ordered that the Director, Namami Gange project for cleaning and rejuvenating the river, the Chief Secretary and the Advocate General of Uttarakhand will act as the "legal parents" of the holy rivers and work as a the human face to protect, conserve and preserve them and their tributaries.

Tags: uttarakhand high court, supreme court, ganga river, human status
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

G20: All you need to know about the annual summits of leading powers

World Leaders at G20 Summit. (Photo: AFP)
 

Netanyahu gives Modi signed photo as parting gift of ‘deepest friendship’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a demonstration of Gal-Mobile, a mobile seawater desalination unit at the Olga Beach. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Elon Musk's Tesla to build world's largest battery in Australia

A handout photo taken and received on July 7, 2017, shows South Australia's Premier Jay Weatherill (L) and Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk (R) at an announcement in Adelaide.
 

Exclusive: At 32, Ranveer is still a child on his birthday; complete details here

The actor, who is still a child at heart, and has conquered the audiences heart with his stellar performances.
 

Nokia 5 pre-bookings to start today: where to book, price and more

Android-powered Nokia 5 will be available at a price of Rs 12,899.
 

Here's the simple way to have more sex in a relationship

A trip together seems to do the trick (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru metro services temporarily halted after workers’ protest

According to reports, counter cases have been registered by both the police and the metro workers. (Photo: ANI)

CBI books Lalu, Rabri and son for criminal conspiracy, raids his home

The CBI on Friday conducted searches at 12 locations across Patna, Delhi, Gurgaon and other places in connection with a case linked to a hotel maintenance contract awarded by Lalu Yadav when he was the Railway Minister (Photo: File | PTI)

CBI acting as BJP's alliance partners: RJD on raids against Lalu Yadav

The CBI is conducting raids at the residences of former railway minister Lalu Yadav and his family members (Photo: File | PTI)

West Bengal tense, but Mamata Banerjee doesn’t think so

A burnt vehicle seen at a road after a communal riot at Baduria in North 24 Pargana district of West Bengal (Photo: PTI)

J&K: Wani death anniversary, lockdown in the Valley

A security person stands guard in Srinagar on Thursday (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham