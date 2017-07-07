Restrictions imposed in J&K ahead of Wani's death anniversary

Curbs on the assembly of people under Section 144 CrPc have been imposed in Pulwama and Shopian districts in south Kashmir and in Baramulla district in north (Photo: File | PTI)

Srinagar: Authorities on Friday imposed restrictions in parts of Kashmir to maintain law and order as the Valley braces for the first death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen 'commander' Burhan Wani on Saturday.

Restrictions have been imposed in many parts of the Valley to maintain law and order, officials said.

In Srinagar, restrictions have been imposed on movement of people in five police station areas, the officials said.

They said the curbs have been imposed in the police station areas of Nowhatta, M R Gunj, Rainawari, Khanyar and Safakadal.

The officials said similar restrictions have been imposed in Anantnag town in south Kashmir.

Curbs on the assembly of people under Section 144 CrPc have been imposed in Pulwama and Shopian districts in south Kashmir and in Baramulla district in north, they said.

The officials said the restrictions in these areas have been imposed as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident.

They however, said life was going on normally in the rest of the valley.

Security forces have been deployed in strength at sensitive places across the Valley to thwart any protests, the officials said.

Wani's killing in an encounter with security forces on July 8 last year, triggered massive protests and prolonged period of curfews and shutdowns across the Valley.

As many as 85 persons were killed and thousands others were injured in daily clashes between security forces and protestors for a period of over four months.

Security has been beefed up in the Valley, especially in south Kashmir districts.

Police and other security forces have intensified area domination to prevent assembly of people at Wani's ancestral village in Tral area.

Separatist groups have called for a strike on Saturday.