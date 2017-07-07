Nation, Current Affairs

Restrictions imposed in J&K ahead of Wani's death anniversary

PTI
Published Jul 7, 2017, 2:14 pm IST
Updated Jul 7, 2017, 2:17 pm IST
In Srinagar, restrictions have been imposed on movement of people in five police station areas.
Curbs on the assembly of people under Section 144 CrPc have been imposed in Pulwama and Shopian districts in south Kashmir and in Baramulla district in north (Photo: File | PTI)
 Curbs on the assembly of people under Section 144 CrPc have been imposed in Pulwama and Shopian districts in south Kashmir and in Baramulla district in north (Photo: File | PTI)

Srinagar: Authorities on Friday imposed restrictions in parts of Kashmir to maintain law and order as the Valley braces for the first death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen 'commander' Burhan Wani on Saturday.

Restrictions have been imposed in many parts of the Valley to maintain law and order, officials said.

In Srinagar, restrictions have been imposed on movement of people in five police station areas, the officials said.

They said the curbs have been imposed in the police station areas of Nowhatta, M R Gunj, Rainawari, Khanyar and Safakadal.

The officials said similar restrictions have been imposed in Anantnag town in south Kashmir.

Curbs on the assembly of people under Section 144 CrPc have been imposed in Pulwama and Shopian districts in south Kashmir and in Baramulla district in north, they said.

The officials said the restrictions in these areas have been imposed as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident.

They however, said life was going on normally in the rest of the valley.

Security forces have been deployed in strength at sensitive places across the Valley to thwart any protests, the officials said.

Wani's killing in an encounter with security forces on July 8 last year, triggered massive protests and prolonged period of curfews and shutdowns across the Valley.

As many as 85 persons were killed and thousands others were injured in daily clashes between security forces and protestors for a period of over four months.

Security has been beefed up in the Valley, especially in south Kashmir districts.

Police and other security forces have intensified area domination to prevent assembly of people at Wani's ancestral village in Tral area.

Separatist groups have called for a strike on Saturday.

Tags: hizbul mujahideen, burhan wani, death anniversary, restrictions in valley
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

G20: All you need to know about the annual summits of leading powers

World Leaders at G20 Summit. (Photo: AFP)
 

Netanyahu gives Modi signed photo as parting gift of ‘deepest friendship’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a demonstration of Gal-Mobile, a mobile seawater desalination unit at the Olga Beach. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Elon Musk's Tesla to build world's largest battery in Australia

A handout photo taken and received on July 7, 2017, shows South Australia's Premier Jay Weatherill (L) and Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk (R) at an announcement in Adelaide.
 

Exclusive: At 32, Ranveer is still a child on his birthday; complete details here

The actor, who is still a child at heart, and has conquered the audiences heart with his stellar performances.
 

Nokia 5 pre-bookings to start today: where to book, price and more

Android-powered Nokia 5 will be available at a price of Rs 12,899.
 

Here's the simple way to have more sex in a relationship

A trip together seems to do the trick (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hotel allotment scam: Lalu dubs CBI raids political vendetta; Venkaiah denies

Lalu Yadav, allegedly, as railway minister handed over the maintenance of two railway hotels to a company after receiving a bribe. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru Namma Metro services resume after 7-hour halt

According to reports, counter cases have been registered by both the police and the metro workers. (Photo: ANI)

Bengal violence: Security forces march through Basirhat's riot-hit areas

Violence erupted in Basirhat following an 'objectionable' post on Facebook (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

CBI books Lalu, Rabri and son for criminal conspiracy, raids his home

The CBI on Friday conducted searches at 12 locations across Patna, Delhi, Gurgaon and other places in connection with a case linked to a hotel maintenance contract awarded by Lalu Yadav when he was the Railway Minister (Photo: File | PTI)

CBI acting as BJP's alliance partners: RJD on raids against Lalu Yadav

The CBI is conducting raids at the residences of former railway minister Lalu Yadav and his family members (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham