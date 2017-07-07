Nation, Current Affairs

Movies back on screens; TN theatre owners called off their strike

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANUPAMA SUBRAMANIAN
Published Jul 7, 2017, 1:28 am IST
Updated Jul 7, 2017, 2:03 am IST
As of now the theatres will function with the existing ticket rates along with the GST added.
A committee of government officials and representatives of associations of the film industry has been formed to sort out the taxation issue.
 A committee of government officials and representatives of associations of the film industry has been formed to sort out the taxation issue.

Chennai: The good news for movie buffs is the movies are back on screens. Theatre owners called off their strike on Thursday after government assurances over the question of double taxation of GST plus Corporation or Municipal entertainment levy will be considered.  To begin with, only GST will be collected on top of ticket prices from today.

Over 1,000 screens in the State had been shut for the last four days leading to a loss of Rs 20 crore , as estimated by the Tamil Nadu Film Chamber of Commerce. The film industry was up in arms over movie tickets attracting 18% GST on tickets up to Rs 100 and 28% GST on higher priced tickets plus a flat 30% entertainment levy by the local body.  

A committee of government officials and representatives of associations of the film industry has been formed to sort out the taxation issue. The committee comprises 12 members, six from government and six from Tamil film industry.

It is learnt that Vishal, Kathiresan, SR Prabhu from TFPC and Abhirami Ramanathan, Tirupur Subramanian and Arulpathi from the film chamber are the representatives of the industry.

Speaking to DC, Abirami Ramanathan, chamber president, said, “Theatres in the state will open from Friday morning.” As of now the theatres will function with the existing ticket rates along with the GST added. For now, no municipal taxes are to be added”, he revealed. While a Rs 100 ticket will cost Rs 118, higher tickets will attract 28% GST.

Film makers relieved
The announcement by theatre owners comes as a relief to the makers of seven films that were released last Friday. Director Kannan, whose production and directorial venture Ivan Thandhiran, said his film would have to face the tensions of a release all over again. Films like Vanamagan and Maragatha Naanayam which were running to packed houses in their second and third weeks also face a similar situation of a kind of re-release.

Speaking to DC, Kannan said, “It's refreshing news and I am happy my film is getting a second release. It was well received in the opening weekend”. Director Vijay, who is also the producer of Jayam Ravi's Vanamagan was worried about the piracy aspect.

“Our film got very good response and did good business. We also increased number of theatres in the second week. Unfortunately, it got stuck with the strike. I am worried about piracy. Imagine, if films are not screened at theatres, their next option is to seek pirated versions - either online or DVDs. The hard work of hundreds of people and huge investment has gone into Vanamagan’s making. I appeal to Tamil audiences not to encourage piracy”

Dillibabu, producer of Maragatha Naanayam says he is a relieved man. “We are happy that the strike has come to an end and thanks to Tamil nadu government for understanding our problems”.

Tags: gst bill, tamil film industry

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Netanyahu gives Modi signed photo as parting gift of ‘deepest friendship’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a demonstration of Gal-Mobile, a mobile seawater desalination unit at the Olga Beach. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Exclusive: At 32, Ranveer is still a child on his birthday; complete details here

The actor, who is still a child at heart, and has conquered the audiences heart with his stellar performances.
 

Video: Hyderabad girl bleeds from eyes, ears and mouth due to rare disease

She hasn't been able to go to play or school since two months (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here's the simple way to have more sex in a relationship

A trip together seems to do the trick (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'Orgasm buttons' to help people climax on demand may soon be a reality

People being treated for Parkinson's also claimed to experience sexual pleasure (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Indian football team attains best FIFA ranking in 21 years

Under Stephen Constantine's reign, India have won 12 of their last 14 official games in international football. (Photo: AIFF Media)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Drug bust – No smartphones for kids

Schools have asked parents to conduct background checks on personal vehicle drivers as they could supply drugs to the students.

1 Amarnath pilgrim dies, 15 injured in LPG blast inside bus

The critically injured were later referred to Anantnag's district hospital.(Representational Image)

WB: Situation tense in Basirhat, police use teargas shells to control mob

A burnt vehicle seen at a road after a communal riot at Baduria in North 24 Pargana district of West Bengal on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Netanyahu gives Modi signed photo as parting gift of ‘deepest friendship’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a demonstration of Gal-Mobile, a mobile seawater desalination unit at the Olga Beach. (Photo: Twitter)

J&K: Security lockdowns, social media ban ahead of Wani's anniversary

Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed during an encounter with securitry forces in kashmir. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham