Martyred in Allah's name: ISIS claims 4 Kerala youths killed in Afghanistan

Thiruvananthapuram: The Islamic State group, also known as ISIS, has released a video of five young men, claiming that they were killed in Afghanistan while fighting for it. Four of the five youths were from Kerala.

According to reports, intelligence agencies have verified the authenticity of the video. Police have identified photos of Muhammad Murshid, Hafeesudeen, Yahya and Shajeer Abdulla Mangalassery.

The two-and-a-half minute video was posted on a group named Kerala Xposed on Telegram app.

A message in the video read, according to NDTV, "Those who are martyred in the name of Allah, shouldn't be considered as dead. In reality, they are alive with their lord. They will get their share of life abundantly (Sura 3: Aya 169)".

The four young men were among the 21 youths from Kerala, who belonged to Christian and Hindu families, joined ISIS in Afghanistan last year.

In February this year, another among the 21 youths was killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan.