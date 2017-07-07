Nation, Current Affairs

CBI raids Lalu, family properties over 'irregularities' in hotel tenders

PTI
Published Jul 7, 2017, 9:02 am IST
Updated Jul 7, 2017, 9:59 am IST
Searches are being conducted at 12 locations including Delhi, Patna, Ranchi, Puri and Gurgaon.
 Premises of former railway Lalu Yadav and his family was carried out by the CBI on Friday (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday raided properties owned by former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family in connection with a fresh case of alleged irregularities in awarding tender for maintenance of hotels.

The case has been registered against the then railway minister, his wife Rabri Devi, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and his son Tejashwi, the then IRCTC MD, PK Goyal, the wife of Yadav's confidante Prem Chand Gupta, Sujata, and others, CBI sources said.

Gupta is a former Union corporate affairs minister.

The sources said the FIR relates to allegations of irregularities in the tender for development, maintenance and operation of BNR Hotels in Ranchi and Puri, awarded to the private Sujata Hotels in 2006.

The BNR Hotels are heritage hotels of the Railways which were taken over by the IRCTC from the public transporter earlier in the 2006.

Searches are being conducted at 12 locations including Delhi, Patna, Ranchi, Puri and Gurgaon on Friday, they said.

Tags: lalu yadav, irctc, rabri devi, tejashwi
Location: India, Delhi

 




