Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi addresses a press conference announcing the schedule of the upcoming election for the 14th President of India, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The presidential poll will be held on July 17, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday.

The term of President Pranab Mukherjee ends on July 24.

"The last date for filing of nomination is June 28 and the counting will take place in Delhi on July 20," Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi told reporters.

A notification would be issued on June 14, he said.