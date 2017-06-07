Nation, Current Affairs

MP: Centre sends 1100 anti-riots police personnel to Mandsaur to restore peace

PTI
Published Jun 7, 2017, 7:13 pm IST
Updated Jun 7, 2017, 7:13 pm IST
The centre seeked detailed report over Tuesday’s violence and steps taken by the state government to restore normalcy.
Agitated farmers in Madhya Pradesh set vehicles ablaze. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Agitated farmers in Madhya Pradesh set vehicles ablaze. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: The Centre has sent 1,100 anti-riots police personnel to Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur to help restore peace in the district where five persons were killed in violence during a protest by farmers demanding debt relief and better crop prices.

It has also sought a detailed report over Tuesday’s violence and steps taken by the state government to bring back normalcy in the violence-hit area.

Around 600 personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), a specialised anti-riots force, have already reached Mandsaur to assist the local administration, a Home Ministry official said.

Altogether 500 more RAF personnel are being sent to Mandsaur by the Home Ministry on the request of the state government.

Farmers in western Madhya Pradesh are protesting since June 1 demanding higher minimum support prices (MSP) for their produce, among others.

Five persons were killed on Tuesday as the farmers' agitation turned violent, prompting the authorities to clamp curfew in the trouble-hit area.

According to eyewitnesses, the protesting farmers had torched vehicles and indulged in stone pelting in Parshvanath area under Pipaliya Mandi police station limits.

Curfew remained in force in Pipalya Mandi police station area of the district and Mandsaur town on Wednesday, while prohibitory orders restricting movement under section 144 of CrPC are also imposed in the rest of the district.

Tags: rapid action force, farmers protest, agitation, curfew, anti-riots police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus to come in new Coral Blue variant

Samsung Galaxy S8
 

Salman blasts reporter for asking about his rumoured talent management company

Salman Khan.
 

Google's latest bid to preach cybersecurity is playful

The website comes under the ‘Be Internet Awesome’ program that helps children learn about vulnerabilities from cyber attacks and impart knowledge about letting people know the ways to protect themselves.
 

Boy with ‘two faces’ defies odds to become only survivor of rare condition

Cannabis oil that has helped him reduce the number of seizures from 400 to literally just 40 which is a big improvement. (Photo: Facebook)
 

10 players from Virat Kohli-led Team India against Anil Kumble’s extension as coach?

Virat Kohli, ahead of the India-Pakistan game in ICC Champions Trophy, had vehemently denied the reports of rift between him and Team India head coach Anil Kumble. (Photo: AP)
 

Brit climber becomes first cancer patient to climb Mount Everest summit

Climbing Mount Everest had always been his dream and so he decided to pursue it after the diagnosis. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP takes a jibe at Congress VP, says Rahul Gandhi fond of publicity

Union Minister of Steel, Mines and Employment Narendra Singh Tomar. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: Army foils infiltration bid in Kashmir, 2 militants killed

This is the third infiltration bid foiled by the Army in North Kashmir in the past fortnight. (Representational Image)

Presidential election to be held on July 17, counting on July 20: EC

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi addresses a press conference announcing the schedule of the upcoming election for the 14th President of India, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

More MLAs call on Dhinakaran, discuss about stability of Palanisamy government

AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran. (Photo: File)

Sitaram Yechury heckled: Left slams RSS for trying to 'intimidate opposition'

CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham