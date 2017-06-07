Nation, Current Affairs

Mandsaur violence: Centre steps in, deploys 5 additional battalions

ANI
Published Jun 7, 2017, 9:15 pm IST
Updated Jun 7, 2017, 9:15 pm IST
Farmers and police clashed in Haatpiplya, Dewas as the protestors pelted stones and torched vehicles.
The centre seeked detailed report over Tuesday’s violence and steps taken by the state government to restore normalcy. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Mandsaur: After sending six battalions, the government has decided to deploy five more battalions in Mandsaur, where five people were killed in firing to curb violence.

A police station in Neemuch has been vandalised, while protestors also attacked a private bank trying to burn down an ATM in Mandsaur's Kayampur.

Demanding the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, protesting farmers on Wednesday got into a scuffle with the Collector and Superintendent of Police of Mandsaur district over them delaying their visit to the area.

Mandsaur Collector Swantra Singh told ANI that there was no order to open fire on the farmers.

"There was no order to open fire, I have assured them (farmers) of strict action in the matter," Singh added.

Madhya Pradesh farmers have hit the streets protesting over their demands for remunerative prices for their produce and a farm loan waiver not being met.

This unfortunately took an ugly turn on Tuesday when five farmers were killed and eight others were injured in two separate incidents of firing in Mandsaur.

The protestors alleged that police fired at them. A judicial probe has been ordered in the matter.

Internet services in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain were also suspended following the farmers' protests, and a curfew was reportedly imposed.

Apart from the loan waiver, the farmers are also demanding that they should be given Rs. 50 per litre of milk bought from them as they spend Rs. 37 per litre.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Chouhan earlier in the day apprised Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah of the situation in Mandsaur over the phone.

Chief Minister Chouhan on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs one crore each to the victims' families. The injured will get Rs five lakh in compensation, he added.

In a video message, Chouhan also promised a government job to each of the victims' kin.

Location: India, Madhya Pradesh

