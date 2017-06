Hindu Sena activists detained for trying to 'manhandle, heckle' Yechury

New Delhi: High drama was witnessed at CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury's press conference, where two Hindu Sena activists were hauled by the police for heckling and allegedly trying to manhandle him.

The two men entered the premises of the building where the press conference was going on, and tried to barge in chanting slogans against Yechury and also shouted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans.

One of the two protesters who tried to manhandle Sitaram Yechury during his press conference in Delhi was later beaten up and handed over to the police.

#WATCH One of the 2 protesters who tried to manhandle Sitaram Yechury during his press conf. in Delhi, later beaten up;handed over to Police pic.twitter.com/NRUcrljB2W — ANI (@ANI_news) June 7, 2017

Delhi police detained Upendra Kumar and Pawan Kaul at the Mandir Marg Police Station for protesting against the CPI(M) for their article against the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, Yechury responded to the attack on Twitter.

"We will not be cowed down by any attempts of Sangh's goondagardi to silence us. This is a battle for the soul of India, which we will win."

We will not be cowed down by any attempts of Sangh's goondagardi to silence us. This is a battle for the soul of India, which we will win. https://t.co/FdPmtoq1Ky — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) June 7, 2017

During the press conference, which went ahead without any interference, Yechury continued to tear into the Centre over the violence in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, where five protesting farmers were killed in alleged gunfire by security forces.