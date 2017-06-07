Nation, Current Affairs

Hindu Sena activists detained for trying to 'manhandle, heckle' Yechury

ANI
Published Jun 7, 2017, 5:57 pm IST
Updated Jun 7, 2017, 5:57 pm IST
The two men were immediately brought down and carted away by the police.
CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (Photo: PTI/File)
 CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: High drama was witnessed at CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury's press conference, where two Hindu Sena activists were hauled by the police for heckling and allegedly trying to manhandle him.

The two men entered the premises of the building where the press conference was going on, and tried to barge in chanting slogans against Yechury and also shouted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans.

One of the two protesters who tried to manhandle Sitaram Yechury during his press conference in Delhi was later beaten up and handed over to the police.

Delhi police detained Upendra Kumar and Pawan Kaul at the Mandir Marg Police Station for protesting against the CPI(M) for their article against the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, Yechury responded to the attack on Twitter.

"We will not be cowed down by any attempts of Sangh's goondagardi to silence us. This is a battle for the soul of India, which we will win."

During the press conference, which went ahead without any interference, Yechury continued to tear into the Centre over the violence in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, where five protesting farmers were killed in alleged gunfire by security forces.

Tags: hindu sena, yechury, mandsaur, yechury manhandle, delhi, mandsaur farmers
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus to come in new Coral Blue variant

Samsung Galaxy S8
 

Salman blasts reporter for asking about his rumoured talent management company

Salman Khan.
 

Google's latest bid to preach cybersecurity is playful

The website comes under the ‘Be Internet Awesome’ program that helps children learn about vulnerabilities from cyber attacks and impart knowledge about letting people know the ways to protect themselves.
 

Boy with ‘two faces’ defies odds to become only survivor of rare condition

Cannabis oil that has helped him reduce the number of seizures from 400 to literally just 40 which is a big improvement. (Photo: Facebook)
 

10 players from Virat Kohli-led Team India against Anil Kumble’s extension as coach?

Virat Kohli, ahead of the India-Pakistan game in ICC Champions Trophy, had vehemently denied the reports of rift between him and Team India head coach Anil Kumble. (Photo: AP)
 

Brit climber becomes first cancer patient to climb Mount Everest summit

Climbing Mount Everest had always been his dream and so he decided to pursue it after the diagnosis. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Army Major, 3 militants killed in Nagaland encounter

Army gunned down at least three hardcore rebels of ULFA (I) in Nagaland. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Panic among people as more cases of plastic rice surface

Reports of plastic rice found in Telangana spreads panic among people. (Photo: File)

Kerala High Court rejects stay on Centre's cattle ban

Earlier, the High Court had backed the Centre's decision, while the state government had opposed the order issued by the Central Environment Ministry in controlling the sale of cattle. (Representational Image)

Gurgaon gangrape: After sketches released, 1 arrested confesses to crime

Sketches of the three suspects in Gurgaon woman gang-rape case was released by the Police. (Photo: ANI)

Worry for Indians residing in Qatar intensifies: Goa MP Naik writes to Sushma Swaraj

Rajya Sabha MP Shantaram Naik. (Photo: PIB)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham