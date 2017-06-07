Nation, Current Affairs

Big jolt to Justice Karnan as SC refuses to grant him relief in contemp of court case

ANI
Published Jun 7, 2017, 1:15 pm IST
Updated Jun 7, 2017, 1:15 pm IST
Karnan is the first ever sitting judge of a higher court in judicial history to be sent to jail.
Justice C S Karnan. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: In a big jolt to Justice CS Karnan, the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to grant relief to him in the contempt of court case where he was sentenced to six-month imprisonment.

The apex court earlier on May 19 rejected Justice Karnan's plea for recall of the six-month jail term for contempt of court, stating that the petition was "not maintainable" in the court.

“I am constrained, but to hold that the present writ petition is not maintainable. The relief, if any, lies somewhere else. I, thus, see no reasonable cause to receive the present writ petition for registration under the provisions of order XV, rule (5) of the Supreme Court rules, 2013," the Supreme Court Registrar said in the order.

Earlier this month, Justice Karnan had approached the apex court seeking recall of the May 9 order, in which he was convicted and was sentenced to six-month imprisonment.

The apex court also banned the media from publishing the orders passed by him during his tenure.

The top court had taken suo motu cognizance of numerous letters written by him against judges of the Madras High Court and the apex court and restrained him from exercising administrative and judicial powers from February 8.

Karnan is the first ever sitting judge of a higher court in judicial history to be sent to jail.

Tags: justice c s karnan, contempt of court, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

