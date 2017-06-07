Nation, Current Affairs

Arms, ammunition recovered from slain terrorists in Nagaland encounter

ANI
Published Jun 7, 2017, 1:52 pm IST
Updated Jun 7, 2017, 2:46 pm IST
As many as three terrorists were killed, one jawan lost his life and three jawans were injured in an encounter in Nagaland's Mon.
One civilian and one Territorial Army officer also lost his life in the encounter. (Representational Image)
Nagaland: One AK 56, two Chinese AK, two grenades, three IEDs, 270 AK rounds were on Wednesday recovered from the three killed terrorists in the Nagaland encounter.

The operation is currently underway with a group reported to be of combined ULFA and NSCN (K) terrorists in Lapa Lempong and Oting near Mon in Nagaland.

One civilian and one Territorial Army officer also lost his life in the encounter.

