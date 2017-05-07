Nation, Current Affairs

Pay wages in 15 days: Sugarcane farmers threaten suicide in letter to PM, Yogi

ANI
The newly formed Uttar Pradesh Government is facing a challenge of dealing with the crisis of farmers.
There are many farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat who are worried about not receiving sugarcane payments. (Photo: Reprsentational/PTI)
Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh): A group of sugarcane farmers have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding euthanasia.

The farmers also asserted that the Prime Minister and Chief Minister must take a decision over sugarcane payments in 15 days, otherwise they all will commit suicide on the 16th day because they cannot continue suffering anymore.

"It's better to die instead of suffering from pain," the letter read.

The newly formed Uttar Pradesh Government is facing a challenge of dealing with the crisis of farmers, but the biggest problem is that of those sugarcane farmers who have not yet been paid.

There are many farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat who are worried about not receiving sugarcane payments, which has resulted in them writing letters to the Prime Minister and threatening to take the extreme step. 

