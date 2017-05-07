Nation, Current Affairs

Pak violated ceasefire daily in 2015, 2016: MHA

PTI
Published May 7, 2017, 11:06 am IST
Updated May 7, 2017, 11:07 am IST
1,142 terror incidents were reported in J&K between 2012 and 2016 in which 236 security personnel and 90 civilians were killed.
New Delhi: At least one incident of ceasefire violation by Pakistan has been reported daily along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir in 2015 and 2016, with 23 security personnel being killed in the two years, the Home Ministry has said in an RTI reply.

It also said that 1,142 terror incidents were reported in J&K between 2012 and 2016 in which 236 security personnel and 90 civilians were killed.

In the same period, 507 terrorists were killed in encounters, the ministry said.

According to the reply, Pakistan violated the ceasefire across the Line of Control 449 times in 2016, as compared to 405 violations in 2015. Twenty-three security personnel were killed in the two-year period, it said.

Major Gen (retd) G D Bakshi said Pakistan is running a "covert" war against India.

"Though Pakistan talks about peace, it does not believe in it, and Jammu and Kashmir is an example," he said. Compared to 220 terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in 2012, there were 322 incidents in 2016 in which 82 security personnel and 15 civilians were killed, the RTI reply said.

It said in 2015, 39 security personnel and 17 civilians were killed in 208 terror incidents while 108 terrorists were killed in encounters. While 47 security personnel and 28 civilians were killed in the state, 110 terrorists were killed in encounters in 2014, the reply said.

The RTI reply said in 2012, 15 security personnel and as many civilians were killed in 220 terror incidents, and 72 terrorists were killed in encounters.

In 2013, 53 security personnel and 15 civilians were killed in 170 terror incidents in J&K with security forces killing 67 terrorists in encounters.

"There is a new trend these days. Whenever the army surrounds militants in an area, messages are sent through social media platforms and residents from nearby places gather there, slowing down operations," Bakshi said.

