Kerala: BJP MLA's office attacked by miscreants, blames CPI(M)

PTI
Published May 7, 2017, 2:43 pm IST
Updated May 7, 2017, 2:44 pm IST
Police said three motorbike borne miscreants had hurled stones at the first floor portion of the building.
Former Union minister and MLA O Rajagopal. (Photo: File)
 Former Union minister and MLA O Rajagopal. (Photo: File)

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP on Sunday alleged that some miscreants attacked the office of former Union minister and MLA O Rajagopal here early on Sunday and blamed CPI(M) for it.

Rajagopal's office is on the ground floor of a two storeyed building.

BJP state President Kummanam Rajasekharan alleged that CPI(M)'s Kannur lobby was responsible for the attack and demanded that the culprits be brought to book immediately.

Police said three motorbike borne miscreants had hurled stones at the first floor portion of the building, where one Anil Kumar resides. His car was also damaged.

A case has been registered on the basis of a complaint from Anil Kumar, police said.

They said the incident was not due to political rivalry.

Tags: ‪bjp, mla o rajagopal, miscreants, office attacked
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

