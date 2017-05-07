Karnataka BJP meet: Party charts road map to win 150 seats in 2018 polls

Mysuru: Tension was palpable between state unit president B.S. Yeddyurappa and leader of Opposition in the Council K.S. Eshwarappa on the inaugural day of the state executive of BJP on Saturday though all leaders portrayed a picture of unity and charted the road map to ensure victory in 150 of the 224 seats in next year’s Assembly elections.

On stage, these two leaders did not greet each other or make eye contact. While Mr B S Yeddyurappa, who garlanded a statue of Basaveswara before commencement of the meeting, told the media: “There is no commotion in the party. Mr Eshwarappa will be given equal opportunity to speak like other leaders,” his bête noire, who visited Paathala Anjaneya Swamy temple, said, “there was a problem, but I don’t say it is completely solved, but it is solved to large extent. The Sangolli Rayanna Brigade has nothing to do with the executive committee.“Abhyasa varga” (Sangolli Rayanna brigade rally) will happen. The date has been postponed. That’s it,” he added. On arrival, Mr Eshwarappa’s his supporters hailed him as the future Chief Minister.

Sources in the party said former minister and deputy leader of Opposition in the Council K.B. Shanappa took party leaders to task during the meeting, saying “It is only when we are united, it is easy to achieve mission 150. Mr Eshwarappa must understand the party’s situation and the intention. And Mr Yeddyurappa, who will be the CM, must strive to organise the party.” Former minister Mr Aravind Limbavali, who briefed the media on the proceedings, declined to comment on Mr Eshwarappa and said he would not like to speak on the party’s internal matter. “There is a bit of the problem in the party. But it will be solved in the coming days. Mr Eshwarappa will address the meeting Sunday,” he added.

During the inaugural, Mr Yeddyurappa said “the state government is number one corrupt in the country as per a survey. Minister Tanvir Sait is found involved in Rs 34 crore scam. Although the state is facing acute drought situation, CM Siddaramaiah has no time to address it, but he finds time to visit Dubai. And they are busy nominating members to the Council. This has been his style of functioning. The law and order situation has completely deteriorated. Last year, there were as many as 6,521 murders in the state. We will hold public meetings along with local our local MLAs and MPs and hear the grievances of people in all districts in the next 45 days. I am not after power.”

Mr Ananth Kumar said with the formula of unity and activity along with a constructive mind set, the leaders should look forward to winning more than 150 seats in Assembly elections. Mr Muralidhar Rao said “Some of the Congress leaders will go before their term ends, some will go later.”