Nation, Current Affairs

Arun Jaitley, Pak finance minister share cold vibes at global meet

PTI
Published May 7, 2017, 5:42 am IST
Updated May 7, 2017, 5:42 am IST
The Indian minister sat in a position that his head was turned away from the Pakistani leader all through the one-hour debate.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with his Pakistani counterpart (1st R) Ishaq Dar at the ADB annual meeting in Yokohama on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with his Pakistani counterpart (1st R) Ishaq Dar at the ADB annual meeting in Yokohama on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Yokohama: Frosty Indo-Pak relations after the beheading of Indian soldiers by Pakistani troops were on full display here when finance minister Arun Jaitley was on dais with his Pakistani counterpart, often sharing cold vibes and aggressively countering Islamabad backing of China’s Belt and Road initiative.

This was the first instance of leaders of the two nations sharing dais in the midst of what is being dubbed as the worst crisis brewing in South Asia since the Mumbai terrorist attacks of 2008. Jaitley and Pakistan’s finance minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar were among the four speakers on a debate business a news channel organised on Asia's Economic Outlook: Talking Trade on sides of Asian Development Bank’s 50th annual meet.

The Indian minister sat in a position that his head was turned away from the Pakistani leader all through the one-hour debate and left immediately after a customary photo-op with panel members. There were no warm hand shakes.
Jaitley smiled just once — On a question on US taxi aggregator Uber facing hard times, he smiled and said, “I think they are having a great time in India.”

While no question was put to the two ministers either on the recent tensions or the trade between the two nations, Jaitley did not reply when journalists tried to speak to him. When Dar backed One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative to connect China with the rest of Eurasia, Jaitley said India has “serious reservations” on the proposal because of sovereignty issues.

“I think connectivity in principle is a good idea but the particular proposal which has just been suggested by you, I think there are several other collateral issues and this is not really the forum for me to go into all this,” he said.

Stating that the idea is always there for the future as the expansion of connectivity takes place between countries, he said he has “no hesitation in saying that we have serious reservations about it (OBOR) because of sovereignty issues. I don't want to get into it at this stage but there are issues”. Dar, on the other hand, stated that Pakistan “strongly” supports the initiative.

Tags: arun jaitley, pak finance minister, mohammad ishaq dar, asia's economic outlook: talking trade

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Blue Whale: Not a whale of a time, this game spells death

A sick suicide internet game called 'Blue Whale' that is being probed by Russian cops after being linked to 130 teen deaths.
 

Glass smartphones – is it wise to buy them?

Manufacturers claim that they use the best quality of materials that are strong as well as durable.
 

UK-based Indian-origin girl gets 162 IQ points, more than Einstein and Hawking

Rajgauri Pawar scored 162 - the highest possible IQ for someone under the age of 18. (Photo: Altrincham Today)
 

A baby was born holding mom's contraceptive device and internet is freaking out

The viral photo has over 1,300 likes on Instagram and surprised any user who saw it. (Photo: Instagram)
 

BCCI to pick Indian team for Champions Trophy on May 8

The announcement of India’s team selection puts an end to the various speculations surrounding India's participation in the event scheduled to be held in England and Wales from June 1. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Javed Miandad slams ‘liar’ Shaharyar Khan over ‘flop’ coach remark

"If you want to inquire about my performance, ask Mushtaq Ahmed, Moin Khan, Inzamam and Wasim Akram. I told Shaharyar that your players are involved in match-fixing and he rubbished me," said Javed Miandad. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka: 60,000 students to crack NEET today

A NEET score card is mandatory for admission to all medical and dental colleges of the state this year. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Last test for metro phase I on May 9

Speaking to the Deccan Chronicle, he maintained the underground stretch between Sampige Road and K R Market would be ready for the safety commissioner's inspection between May 13 and 15.

‘Messed up’, Bengaluru showed Arvind Parashar his calling

Growing up in the valleys of Dehradun, it was only when he came to the city that he found enough courage to follow his dreams.

Bengaluru: Wall of hope - Kids to build their own library

The library usually functions with donated books and even has a networking system of postcards for the children to keep in touch and share their experiences

Karnataka: Bellandur- Non-toxic units can reopen

In the board meeting chaired by Karnataka State Pollution Control Board chairman Lakshman here on Saturday, it was decided that the industries will be reopened after a joint inspection by officials from Central Pollution Control Board and KSPCB.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham