9 Naxalites involved in Sukma attack among 19 held in Chhattisgarh

PTI
Published May 7, 2017, 10:34 am IST
Updated May 7, 2017, 10:35 am IST
The 10 were allegedly involved in torching two trucks and opening fire at a police patrolling party in Kukanar area.
(Representational image)
Raipur: As many as 19 Naxalites, nine of them allegedly involved in the deadly attack on CRPF personnel last week, were on Saturday arrested from separate places in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said.

Of the nine Naxalites who were allegedly involved in the Burkapal attack, six were rounded up from Chintagufa police station area while three others from Chintalnar police station limits, Sukma Additional Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla told PTI.

Around a dozen suspects were rounded up during joint search operations by the Central Reserve Police Force, the CoBRA and the district force in Chintalnar, Chintagufa and Burkapal areas of Sukma for questioning, he said.

"During interrogation, nine of them admitted to their involvement in the attack following which they were arrested today," he said.

Those arrested were identified as Sodhi Linga (30), Sodhi Muda (45), Podiam Joga (38), Madkam Bheema (18), Rava Aayta (20) and Madkam Somdu (34) from Chintagufa, Vetti Malla (26), Muchaki Nanda (39) and Madvi Kosa (40) from Chintalnar, the ASP said, adding they all were active as members of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisaan Mazdoor Sangthan (DAKMS)- a frontal wing of the Maoists.

In a separate action, 10 janmilitia members of the Maoists were today arrested from Kukanar police station area by a composite squad of the CRPF, the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the district force, he said.

The 10 were allegedly involved in torching two trucks and opening fire at a police patrolling party in Kukanar area between Jagdalapur and Sukma on National Highway 30 on February 26, he said.

All the nineteen ultras were produced before a court in Dantewada district which sent them in judicial remand, the officer added.

On April 24, 25 CRPF personnel, belonging to 74th battalion, were killed in a Maoist ambush while patrolling in Burkapal area of the Sukma district.

Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur

