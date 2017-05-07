Nation, Current Affairs

60 per cent of candidates refused to join BSF after border tensions, jawan video

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 7, 2017, 1:09 pm IST
Updated May 7, 2017, 1:09 pm IST
BSF's poor intake is almost a trend as only 17 out of 31 selected candidates joined training even in 2016.
Most candidates seek ‘safety’ of a government job in paramilitary forces while pursuing their dreams of becoming an IAS or IPS officer. (Photo: File/Representational)
 Most candidates seek ‘safety’ of a government job in paramilitary forces while pursuing their dreams of becoming an IAS or IPS officer. (Photo: File/Representational)

New Delhi: Around 16 out of 28 candidates, which is 60 per cent of officers selected for joining the Border Security Force (BSF) have declined from joining in 2017, at a time when paramilitary forces are already running from a dearth of gazetted officers.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the shortage can be linked to tense situations on the border with Pakistan and the disagreement in the BSF following a video that was uploaded by one of its jawans.

Despite the risk of not being eligible to reappear for paramilitary post exams, 16 out of 28 candidates who qualified for the designation of assistant commandant in the BSF in 2017, refused to join service.   

The figures follow the usual trend of BSF’s poor intake over the past few years. In 2016 (UPSC exams of 2014), only 17 out of 31 selected candidates joined training. The year 2016 also recorded the joining of 69 out of 110 officers selected in UPSC exams of 2013.

However, 15 of these 69 resigned from office during the course of their training.  

Second-class treatment of paramilitary forces in comparison to the armed forces and lack of career advancement, especially in the BSF, are reasons that influenced candidates’ decision of not joining service, as told to The Sunday Express.

According to the Home Ministry, the BSF has openings for 522 gazetted officers at present. The force has an approved strength of 5,309.

Most candidates seek ‘safety’ of a government job in paramilitary forces while pursuing their dreams of becoming an IAS or IPS officer.

“I didn’t get what I wanted. My first option was CISF but my rank was poor so got BSF. Had I qualified for CISF, I would have joined. I was prepared for it,” said Vivek Minz, who got selected but refused to join training.

The video posted by Tej Bahadur Yadav, the now-dismissed BSF jawan, about poor-quality food served in camps had gone viral and has been watched by most of the selected officers. With reference to the content of the video, Minz said there is a need to have a redressal cell in the system to sort out such grievances and should not be posted on social media.

On being asked to comment on the state of affairs in recruitment of paramilitary forces, a senior BSF officer said, “BSF, CRPF and ITBP have some of the toughest postings. Among them, the BSF and CRPF are in war zones. That is why they are not the first preference for most candidates. Many also see the forces as just another government job, since they do not command the same respect as the Army. But for us, if a candidate is not mentally prepared for the BSF job, it’s better that he does not join us.”

Tags: border security force, upsc 2016, cisf, tej bahadur yadav, paramilitary forces
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Photo: Facebook)

‘I am being mentally tortured’: BSF jawan Tej Bahadur returns with new video

A senior Ministry official said Yadav has crossed the line of discipline and broken service rules by posting the second video.
03 Mar 2017 10:40 AM

Entertainment Gallery

'Bhoomi,' Sanjay Dutt's grand comeback vehicle being helmed by Omung Kumar, has finally wrapped up.(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata, Aditi and others celebrate the wrap of Bhoomi
Bollywood stars stepped for various personal and professional commitments and were snapped by the shutterbugs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Sonam, Sushant-Kriti, Malaika, other stars give paparazzi a busy day
Kangana Ranaut performed 'aarti' at the banks of River Ganga and took a dip in it to launch her film on the Rani of Jhansi, titled 'Manikarnika' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana Ranaut takes a dip in Ganga to launch film on Rani of Jhansi
Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor displayed their vocal skills at a special Half Girlfriend concert held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Arjun show off their singing skills at Half Girlfriend concert
Shutterbugs had a busy day as they spotted Bollywood celebrities at various locations on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka-Virat step out for holiday, Salman, Deepika, Ranbir get clicked
Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor from the film 'Half Girlfriend' and Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra from the film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' promoted their respective films on separate episodes of the reality show 'Sa re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun-Shraddha, Ayushmann-Parineeti show great chemistry on reality show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman boards wrong US airline flight, travels over 4800 km in wrong direction

An airline representative said United is working with their team in Newark to prevent this from happening again. (Photo: AP)
 

Photos: After Austria, Salman Khan shoots for Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi

Salman Khan with Angad Bedi on the sets of the film. (Photo: instagram.com/ beingsalmankhan.official)
 

98 per cent of your passwords are vulnerable: Time to change some settings

(Representational image)
 

Now, a 'smart' bra to detect breast cancer

(Representational image)
 

Apple may take over Netflix, Tesla

(Representational image)
 

Apple, Xiaomi leading the wearable market: Survey

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kapil Mishra accuses AAP leader Satyendra Jain of giving Kejriwal Rs 2 cr

AAP leader Kapil Mishra (Photo: Twitter)

Pak violated ceasefire daily in 2015, 2016: MHA

Representational image (Photo: File)

9 Naxalites involved in Sukma attack among 19 held in Chhattisgarh

(Representational image)

Chhattisgarh jail officer suspended over 'objectionable' Facebook post on naxalism

Suspended Assistant Jail Superintendent Varsha Dongre. (Photo: Facebook)

Lalu-Shahabuddin tape: BJP demands criminal case against RJD chief

Jailed mafia don Mohammad Shahabuddin and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photos: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham