Nation, Current Affairs

4 in MP thrash Dalit groom for 'daring' to ride decorated car; absconding

PTI
Published May 7, 2017, 8:44 am IST
Updated May 7, 2017, 8:46 am IST
They also allegedly smashed up the camera of a photographer hired to click the pictures of the wedding, he said.
(Photo: YouTube screenshot/Representational)
 (Photo: YouTube screenshot/Representational)

Chhatarpur: A dalit bridegroom was allegedly beaten up for "daring" to ride a decorated car at Deri village in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Arvind Singh, Akhand Singh, Prithvi Singh and Pintu Vishwakarma attacked Prakash Bansal, who was heading for the wedding venue in a decorated car last night, Inspector Rameshwar Dayal of Orchha Road police station told PTI.

The group of four men forced Bansal to alight from the car and thrashed him and six others of the marriage party, he said.

They also allegedly smashed up the camera of a photographer hired to click the pictures of the wedding, he said.

On getting the information, the police reached the spot and arrested Prithvi, Dayal said, adding a hunt has been launched to arrest the other suspects who fled from the spot.

A case under relevant sections of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered, police said.

Incidents of members of upper castes objecting to dalit grooms riding horses or using fancy vehicles during weddings have been reported in many areas, especially in Bundelkhand region.

Tags: wedding car, decorated car, dalit, groom, dalit bridegroom
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh

Entertainment Gallery

'Bhoomi,' Sanjay Dutt's grand comeback vehicle being helmed by Omung Kumar, has finally wrapped up.(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata, Aditi and others celebrate the wrap of Bhoomi
Bollywood stars stepped for various personal and professional commitments and were snapped by the shutterbugs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Sonam, Sushant-Kriti, Malaika, other stars give paparazzi a busy day
Kangana Ranaut performed 'aarti' at the banks of River Ganga and took a dip in it to launch her film on the Rani of Jhansi, titled 'Manikarnika' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana Ranaut takes a dip in Ganga to launch film on Rani of Jhansi
Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor displayed their vocal skills at a special Half Girlfriend concert held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Arjun show off their singing skills at Half Girlfriend concert
Shutterbugs had a busy day as they spotted Bollywood celebrities at various locations on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka-Virat step out for holiday, Salman, Deepika, Ranbir get clicked
Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor from the film 'Half Girlfriend' and Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra from the film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' promoted their respective films on separate episodes of the reality show 'Sa re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun-Shraddha, Ayushmann-Parineeti show great chemistry on reality show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple may take over Netflix, Tesla

(Representational image)
 

Apple, Xiaomi leading the wearable market: Survey

(Representational image)
 

Blue Whale: Not a whale of a time, this game spells death

A sick suicide internet game called 'Blue Whale' that is being probed by Russian cops after being linked to 130 teen deaths.
 

Glass smartphones – is it wise to buy them?

Manufacturers claim that they use the best quality of materials that are strong as well as durable.
 

UK-based Indian-origin girl gets 162 IQ points, more than Einstein and Hawking

Rajgauri Pawar scored 162 - the highest possible IQ for someone under the age of 18. (Photo: Altrincham Today)
 

A baby was born holding mom's contraceptive device and internet is freaking out

The viral photo has over 1,300 likes on Instagram and surprised any user who saw it. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

FIR against TN food minister R Kamaraj in cheating case

Food minister R. Kamaraj

Diddalli tribals row: Even whipping off kurta didn’t stop the eviction

Tribal leader Muthamma atop a tree in protest against the eviction of tribals from Diddalli forest in Kodagu on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Air India says will act against crew as well

With the civil aviation ministry announcing a series of penalties on Friday against passengers for unruly behaviour, the ministry is concerned that airline staff not misuses these to cover up rude behaviour by the cabin crew.

Bengaluru: Not a single SOS call, Pink Hoysalas sit idle

A day after the verdict in Delhi rape case, Deccan Chronicle did a reality check on women’s safety measures in city.

Bengaluru: For Kashmiri students, a window to another world

The all-girls delegation from Uri in J&K interact with Army personnel during their visit to Bengaluru
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham