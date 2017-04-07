Nation, Current Affairs

Tax raids on TN Minister, actor Sarath Kumar ahead of RK Nagar bypolls

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 7, 2017, 9:32 am IST
Updated Apr 7, 2017, 10:35 am IST
The raids were carried out in wake of complaints that he was involved in cash distribution to voters.
Chennai: In a major embarrassment to the Palanisami government ahead of the RK Nagar bypoll on April 12, the Income Tax officials on Friday morning conducted raids at multiple properties of health minister C Vijayabaskar, including his residence.

Vijayabaskar has been at the forefront while campaigning for T T V Dhinakaran. Properties belonging to Vijayabaskar in Pudukottai and Trichy and MLA quarters at the Government Estate were also searched.

IT officials also conducted searches at the Neelankarai residence of actor-turned-politician Sarath Kumar, former AIADMK legislator Chitlapakkam Rajendran and vice-chancellor of Dr MGR Medical University S Geethalakshmi.

According to reports, the searches started at 6 am and 35 locations across the state were raided by the IT sleuths.

