Tax raids on TN Minister, actor Sarath Kumar ahead of RK Nagar bypolls

Chennai: In a major embarrassment to the Palanisami government ahead of the RK Nagar bypoll on April 12, the Income Tax officials on Friday morning conducted raids at multiple properties of health minister C Vijayabaskar, including his residence.

The raids were carried out in wake of complaints that he was involved in cash distribution to voters.

Vijayabaskar has been at the forefront while campaigning for T T V Dhinakaran. Properties belonging to Vijayabaskar in Pudukottai and Trichy and MLA quarters at the Government Estate were also searched.

IT officials also conducted searches at the Neelankarai residence of actor-turned-politician Sarath Kumar, former AIADMK legislator Chitlapakkam Rajendran and vice-chancellor of Dr MGR Medical University S Geethalakshmi.

According to reports, the searches started at 6 am and 35 locations across the state were raided by the IT sleuths.