Smoking deaths: India among top 4 countries

Chennai: Despite Governments taking various measures to bring down the burden of deaths due to smoking, the number of smokers continues to be on the rise. According to the latest estimates from the Global Burden of Disease study published in The Lancet, the number of smokers continues to be on the rise up from 870.4 million in 1990 to 933.1 million in 2015.

The report also said that 11.5 percent of deaths in the world in 2015 were attributable to smoking, of which 52·2 percent took place in four countries including India. Smoking is among the five leading risk factors, the report added.

The Lancet study, which assessed the burden of the disease attributable to risk factors in 195 countries, found that China, led in the number of smokers and deaths while India stood second.

Stating that Tamil Nadu is not far behind, Dr Murugan, Pulmanologist, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) said, “Even small petty shops outside hospitals are found selling tobacco. When patients walk in and out of these hospitals, they are exposed to the smoke, which is very harmful.”

“No government order has succeeded in checking public smoking. Second-hand smoking or passive smoking is also a cancer-causing factor. When exposed, genetically susceptible persons can develop lung cancer,” added the doctor.

With a number of youngsters, including young girls, developing this hazardous habit, the burden only continues to rise, say doctors. “Lung cancer is no more an old person’s disease. It is now found to be common among youngsters as well,” said Dr Santosh Mathew, a Pulmanologist.

Explaining the possible cause for the rise in numbers, renowned psychiatrist Dr S. Nambi said, “Dependency is a major factor why many fail to let go. A lot of youngsters - both employed and unemployed - tend to take to smoking to de-stress. Tobacco is a habit forming substance and addiction to the same is very common among so many.”