Nation, Current Affairs

Smoking deaths: India among top 4 countries

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 7, 2017, 1:50 am IST
Updated Apr 7, 2017, 1:58 am IST
The number of smokers continues to be on the rise up from 870.4 million in 1990 to 933.1 million in 2015.
There are not many de-addiction centres for smokers in Tamil Nadu
 There are not many de-addiction centres for smokers in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Despite Governments taking various measures to bring down the burden of deaths due to smoking, the number of smokers continues to be on the rise. According to the latest estimates from the Global Burden of Disease study published in The Lancet, the number of smokers continues to be on the rise up from 870.4 million in 1990 to 933.1 million in 2015.

The report also said that 11.5 percent of deaths in the world in 2015 were attributable to smoking, of which 52·2 percent took place in four countries including India. Smoking is among the five leading risk factors, the report added.

The Lancet study, which assessed the burden of the disease attributable to risk factors in 195 countries, found that China, led in the number of smokers and deaths while India stood second.

Stating that Tamil Nadu is not far behind, Dr Murugan, Pulmanologist, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) said, “Even small petty shops outside hospitals are found selling tobacco. When patients walk in and out of these hospitals, they are exposed to the smoke, which is very harmful.”  

“No government order has succeeded in checking public smoking. Second-hand smoking or passive smoking is also a cancer-causing factor. When exposed, genetically susceptible persons can develop lung cancer,” added the doctor.
With a number of youngsters, including young girls, developing this hazardous habit, the burden only continues to rise, say doctors. “Lung cancer is no more an old person’s disease. It is now found to be common among youngsters as well,” said Dr Santosh Mathew, a Pulmanologist.

Explaining the possible cause for the rise in numbers, renowned psychiatrist Dr S. Nambi said, “Dependency is a major factor why many fail to let go. A lot of youngsters - both employed and unemployed - tend to take to smoking to de-stress. Tobacco is a habit forming substance and addiction to the same is very common among so many.”

Tags: rajiv gandhi government general hospital, smoking kills
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

World Gallery

Boulders and debris surround homes damaged when rivers surrounding Mocoa overflowed and sent a wall of water and debris surging through the Mocoa, Colombia

In pics: Aftermath of Colombia mudslides; boulders and debris everywhere
More than 320,000 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict began in March 2011 with anti-government protests.

In pics: At least 100 killed, 400 injured in Syrian toxic gas attack
A blast occurred at the Sennaya Ploshchad station, in the centre of St Petersburg, just as the train was reportedly pulling out of the station. Andrei Kibitov, spokesman for the St Petersburg governor said that 10 people had been killed and 50 injured in the blast. (Photo: AP)

Russia: Blast at St. Petersburg metro station kills 10, several injured
The Insurance Council of Australia has estimated the damage bill could reach Aus$1 billion (US$770 million).

In pics: Flood-ravaged Australia under goes big clean-up
An aerial view of a portion of Mocoa, after an avalanche of water from an overflowing river swept through the city as people slept.

In pics: Hundreds dead in Colombia as rivers overflow, toppling homes
Never-seen photographs from the September 11, 2001 attack on the Pentagon released by the FBI this week show the massive devastation that faced first responders. (Photo: FBI)

FBI releases unseen photos of 9/11 attack on Pentagon
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Not cancer, Vinod Khanna hospitalised for severe dehydration

Khanna had been admitted on April 2.
 

Baby miraculously survives after heart stops beating for 45 mins

The child was born with a hole in the heart (Photo: AFP)
 

Mahesh Bhupati flouted selection criteria, says angry Leander Paes

Leander Paes hinted that his bitter relationship with Mahesh Bhupathi may have been a factor in his omission. (Photo: AP)
 

Malaysia Open: Ajay Jayaram stuns world No. 2 Viktor Axelsen

Ajay Jayaram rebounded strongly to register a 9-21,21-14, 21-19 win over his Danish opponent. (Photo: PTI)
 

People with high paying jobs more likely to cheat in relationships

They go elsewhere to find appreciation for yheir efforts (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Kashmiri cricketers detained by police for singing Pak national anthem

As per the video, the cricketers in the Pakistan kit are seen singing the national anthem, ahead of this match. (Photo: Youtube/ Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rights of clients come to fore

These individuals who had approached the Bar Council against certain advocates, on condition of anonymity, said the existing rules were not sufficient to deter wrongdoers in legal practice.

Functional independence of bar councils ‘at stake’

A view of the AP High Court

Lawyers protest as Bill set to clip wings

The Law Commission has proposed certain penal actions against advocates on the grounds of misconduct and abstaining from court work for any reason.

Gaikwad writes to Aviation Minister, regrets ‘unfortunate incident’ on AI flight

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Photo: ANI)

Rajya Sabha passes all four GST Bills with Manmohan Singh’s help

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham