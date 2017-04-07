Now, TMC MP Dola Sen delays Air India flight for 30 minutes

New Delhi: In yet another reminder of the VVIP culture, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen on Friday delayed the Air India flight from Delhi to Kolkata by 30 minutes after refusing to abide by security protocols.

Air India requested Sen to shift her elderly mother's seat from the emergency exit, but the MP refused and created a ruckus.

This is not the first time that Indian politicians have delayed flights.

Recently, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad also delayed Air India flight for 45 minutes, and attracted controversy for hitting an officer 25 times with a slipper for giving him an economy class seat.

Eight airlines imposed a ban on Gaikwad for his unwarranted act. Air India, however, lifted the ban today after he apologised for the incident.