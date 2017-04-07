Nation, Current Affairs

Now, TMC MP Dola Sen delays Air India flight for 30 minutes

ANI
Published Apr 7, 2017, 5:23 pm IST
Updated Apr 7, 2017, 5:23 pm IST
Air India requested Sen to shift her elderly mother's seat from the emergency exit, but the MP refused and created a ruckus.
Trinamool MP Dola Sen. (Photo: All India Trinamool Congress website)
 Trinamool MP Dola Sen. (Photo: All India Trinamool Congress website)

New Delhi: In yet another reminder of the VVIP culture, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen on Friday delayed the Air India flight from Delhi to Kolkata by 30 minutes after refusing to abide by security protocols.

Air India requested Sen to shift her elderly mother's seat from the emergency exit, but the MP refused and created a ruckus.

This is not the first time that Indian politicians have delayed flights.

Recently, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad also delayed Air India flight for 45 minutes, and attracted controversy for hitting an officer 25 times with a slipper for giving him an economy class seat.

Eight airlines imposed a ban on Gaikwad for his unwarranted act. Air India, however, lifted the ban today after he apologised for the incident.

Tags: vvip culture, dola sen, tmc, air india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Being unfaithful in relationships connected to having bigger testicles

The larger the testicles the less faithful the female partner (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Virat Kohli and I still good friends: David Warner

David Warner had a chat with Virat Kohli during the IPL inaugural ceremony. (Photo: PTI)
 

Twitterati slams Gordon Ramsay for trolling Mumbai man's 'Medu Vada'

Ramsay got a taste of his own medicine (Photo: Twitter)
 

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni reprimanded after Rising Pune Supergiant beat Mumbai Indians

MS Dhoni was reprimanded for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. (Photo: AFP)
 

Twitterati slams Harsh Goenka, RPSG team owner’s brother, for comments on MS Dhoni

Harsh Goenka, Rising Pune Supergiant owner Sanjeev Goenka’s brother and businessman, is facing severe criticism following his tweet on MS Dhoni. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

IPL 2017: Ajinkya Rahane picks the best leader between MS Dhoni, Steve Smith; watch

Steve Smith played an match-winning unbeaten innings of 84 from 54 balls to lead Rising Pune Supergiant to an enthralling 7-wicket win against Mumbai Indians. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Police looking for 10 more cow vigilantes in Alwar lynching case

A mob of cow vigilantes associated with the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) beat up Pehlu Khan and 4 others badly. (Photo: Videograb)

Air India, Indigo flights come face-to-face at Delhi airport, collision averted

Representational image

‘Criminals have no religion’: Naqvi does a u-turn, admits Alwar killing happened

MoS for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Modi sets protocol aside, receives Sheikh Hasina at airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina at Delhi airport. (Photo: ANI)

3 soldiers dead as avalanches hit Army post in J&K’s Batalik sector

Unprecedented snowfall triggered multiple avalanches in Batalik Sector. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham