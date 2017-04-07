Nation, Current Affairs

Modi sets protocol aside, receives Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at airport

Narendra Modi travelled through normal traffic without any route restrictions, official sources said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina at Delhi airport. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Setting aside protocol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today went to the IGI airport here to receive his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister is on a four-day visit to India, which comes after a gap of seven years.

Hasina will hold wide-ranging talks with Modi tomorrow during which India is also set to announce a line of credit of USD 500 million to Bangladesh for military supplies.

Both the sides would be signing at least 25 pacts in various key sectors including civil nuclear cooperation and defence but there was unlikely to be any agreement on the Teesta water sharing.

