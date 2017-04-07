Nation, Current Affairs

IT raid politically motivated, officials threatened me: TN Home Minister

ANI
Published Apr 7, 2017, 5:09 pm IST
Updated Apr 7, 2017, 5:10 pm IST
After the raids, Vijayabaskar's supporters protested on the roads, and police used water cannons to control them.
Nameplate in front of Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar's home. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Nameplate in front of Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar's home. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Chennai: Hours after few Income Tax (IT) officials raided the Chennai residence of Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, he said in his defence that the raid was politically motivated.

"I am innocent. I was fully co-operating with IT officials. I showed all my documents and they were unable to find anything. They were threatening me. My child wanted to go to the school but they were not allowed. This is politically motivated. The IT department is harassing me," Vijayabaskar told the media.

After the raids, Vijayabaskar's supporters protested on the roads. The police used water cannons to control the crowd.

The IT conducted raids at Baskar's Greenways road residence and also at other locations including Pudukkottai and Trichy.

The IT officials on Friday morning raided several premises belonging to Vijaya Baskar and his relatives in Chennai and other districts in the wake of complaints that he was involved in cash distribution to voters in R.K. Nagar constituency where a by-election will be held on April 12.

Tags: c vijayabaskar, it raid, tamil nadu, it officials
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

(Photo: ANI Twitter)

Tax raids on TN Minister, actor Sarath Kumar ahead of RK Nagar bypolls

The raids were carried out in wake of complaints that he was involved in cash distribution to voters.
07 Apr 2017 9:32 AM
IT raid at Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar residence at Greenways road, Chennai. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

AIADMK's Sasikala faction slams IT raids at TN Health Minister's premises

It alleged that the action was taken at the behest of BJP which was 'directing' the rival OPS faction.
07 Apr 2017 2:57 PM
Tamil Nadu health minister C Vijayabaskar (Photo: DC)

‘We approached CEC to report money laundering’: DMK on IT raids on TN minister

In a major jolt to the Sasikala faction of the AIADMK, the IT department earlier in the day conducted raids at Chennai residence of Baskar.
07 Apr 2017 1:50 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Spain celebrates the mask festival in a traditional carnival with different characters including both animate and inanimate objects. (Photo: AP)

Spain celebrates colourful mask parade ahead of carnival celebrations
Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Globe-trotting couple earns thousands of dollars per Instagram shot
Creative photographer Kamal Bagirli places historical photos at their locations today and it is mesmerising. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man blends past with the present and it's breathtaking
Fanzara is a small Spanish country village whose handful of mostly elderly residents were once so bitterly divided that their allegiance to one camp or the other determined which bar they frequented (Photo: AFP)

Street art helps residents of Spanish village overcome their differences
The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Vibrant display of culture at Assam's river festival
Eiswelt Gelato in Westminster are the founders of animal shaped gelatos that inspired by cartoon characters too. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These ice creams with a twist will brighten your day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Being unfaithful in relationships connected to having bigger testicles

The larger the testicles the less faithful the female partner (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Virat Kohli and I still good friends: David Warner

David Warner had a chat with Virat Kohli during the IPL inaugural ceremony. (Photo: PTI)
 

Twitterati slams Gordon Ramsay for trolling Mumbai man's 'Medu Vada'

Ramsay got a taste of his own medicine (Photo: Twitter)
 

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni reprimanded after Rising Pune Supergiant beat Mumbai Indians

MS Dhoni was reprimanded for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. (Photo: AFP)
 

Twitterati slams Harsh Goenka, RPSG team owner’s brother, for comments on MS Dhoni

Harsh Goenka, Rising Pune Supergiant owner Sanjeev Goenka’s brother and businessman, is facing severe criticism following his tweet on MS Dhoni. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

IPL 2017: Ajinkya Rahane picks the best leader between MS Dhoni, Steve Smith; watch

Steve Smith played an match-winning unbeaten innings of 84 from 54 balls to lead Rising Pune Supergiant to an enthralling 7-wicket win against Mumbai Indians. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Police looking for 10 more cow vigilantes in Alwar lynching case

A mob of cow vigilantes associated with the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) beat up Pehlu Khan and 4 others badly. (Photo: Videograb)

Air India, Indigo flights come face-to-face at Delhi airport, collision averted

Representational image

‘Criminals have no religion’: Naqvi does a u-turn, admits Alwar killing happened

MoS for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Modi sets protocol aside, receives Sheikh Hasina at airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina at Delhi airport. (Photo: ANI)

3 soldiers dead as avalanches hit Army post in J&K’s Batalik sector

Unprecedented snowfall triggered multiple avalanches in Batalik Sector. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham