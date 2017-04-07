IT raid politically motivated, officials threatened me: TN Home Minister

Chennai: Hours after few Income Tax (IT) officials raided the Chennai residence of Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, he said in his defence that the raid was politically motivated.

"I am innocent. I was fully co-operating with IT officials. I showed all my documents and they were unable to find anything. They were threatening me. My child wanted to go to the school but they were not allowed. This is politically motivated. The IT department is harassing me," Vijayabaskar told the media.

After the raids, Vijayabaskar's supporters protested on the roads. The police used water cannons to control the crowd.

The IT conducted raids at Baskar's Greenways road residence and also at other locations including Pudukkottai and Trichy.

The IT officials on Friday morning raided several premises belonging to Vijaya Baskar and his relatives in Chennai and other districts in the wake of complaints that he was involved in cash distribution to voters in R.K. Nagar constituency where a by-election will be held on April 12.