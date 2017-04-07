Nation, Current Affairs

Election Commission flies in top official to RK Nagar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 7, 2017, 1:33 am IST
Updated Apr 7, 2017, 1:33 am IST
A special room is being readied for Mr. Batra at the State Secretariat.
This is an unprecedented action on the part of EC which has dispatched so many special officers to monitor byelections.
 This is an unprecedented action on the part of EC which has dispatched so many special officers to monitor byelections.

Chennai: As money flows liker water without any hindrance in RK Nagar constituency, the Election Commission on Thursday intensified efforts to ensure “free and fair” elections by flying in its top officer to coordinate with enforcement agencies. Vikram Batra, Election Commission of India’s Director (Expenditure), will be in Chennai till the byelection is over on April 12 and will work in tandem with Chief Electoral Officer, Rajesh Lakhoni.

A special room is being readied for Mr. Batra at the State Secretariat. This is an unprecedented action on the part of EC which has dispatched so many special officers to monitor byelections.

Already, the EC has appointed 10 observers for the constituency of 2.68 lakh electorate and on Thursday micro observers began fanning across the area on motorcycles to check distribution of cash for votes. “Mr Batra will ensure coordination in the work of the observers who are already on the field,” sources said.

Tags: chennai. election commission, rajesh lakhoni
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Entertainment Gallery

Rana Daggubati and Bipasha Basu, who were rumoured to be in a relationship few years back, came together for the Teach for Change charity event in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rana Daggubati, Bipasha Basu, other stars walk the ramp for charity
Several Bollywood celebs were seen arriving at Karan Johar's house and some of them were seen arriving at Kareena Kapoor Khan's house late Wednesday to spend time with the new arrivals, Yash, Roohi and Taimur. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars visit homes of Karan and Kareena to spend time with babies
Romanian celebrity Iulia Vantur, often referred to as Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend, shot for a music video for Himesh Reshammiya's album on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia Vantur shoots with Himesh Reshammiya for music video
Ramesh Taurani of Tips' production house held a bash late Tuesday which was attended by several stars from the film industry. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, other stars come out to party
Several Bollywood stars were present for the inauguration of the new office of the Central Board of Film Certification in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars inaugurate new office of CBFC
Bollywood stars were spotted at various locations in Mumbai by the shutterbugs on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Kangana, Aditi, Kajal, others step out in their fashionable best
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Not cancer, Vinod Khanna hospitalised for severe dehydration

Khanna had been admitted on April 2.
 

Baby miraculously survives after heart stops beating for 45 mins

The child was born with a hole in the heart (Photo: AFP)
 

Mahesh Bhupati flouted selection criteria, says angry Leander Paes

Leander Paes hinted that his bitter relationship with Mahesh Bhupathi may have been a factor in his omission. (Photo: AP)
 

Malaysia Open: Ajay Jayaram stuns world No. 2 Viktor Axelsen

Ajay Jayaram rebounded strongly to register a 9-21,21-14, 21-19 win over his Danish opponent. (Photo: PTI)
 

People with high paying jobs more likely to cheat in relationships

They go elsewhere to find appreciation for yheir efforts (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Kashmiri cricketers detained by police for singing Pak national anthem

As per the video, the cricketers in the Pakistan kit are seen singing the national anthem, ahead of this match. (Photo: Youtube/ Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gaikwad writes to Aviation Minister, regrets ‘unfortunate incident’ on AI flight

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Photo: ANI)

Rajya Sabha passes all four GST Bills with Manmohan Singh’s help

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Teesta pact unlikely to be signed during Sheikh Hasina's visit

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Photo: AFP)

Many in Buddhist world are vegetarians: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. (Photo: File)

Exercise restrain during protest against liquor shops: UP CM

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham