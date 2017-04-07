Cow slaughter: Maharashtra BJP MLA too bats for capital punishment

Mumbai: Amidst rising incidents of cow vigilantism in the country, BJP legislators have demanded stricter laws to deal with cow and bullock slaughter in Maharashtra.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha, a senior BJP MLA from Mumbai, asked for ‘capital punishment for killers of cow and bulls’ whereas the saffron party’s Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar claimed the illegal killing of cows and bullocks has been going on in the state despite the ban.

The MLAs were speaking during the discussion on amending the law to allow bullock cart racing in the state.