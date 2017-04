New Delhi: Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Friday wrote a letter to Air India asking the national carrier to lift the flying ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad.

The national carrier had banned the Osmanabad MP for assaulting an official of the airline 25 times with a slipper.

Today, Air India had cancelled Gaikwad's ticket for the 7th time, and said he must offer an unconditional apology.

Private carriers have also banned the Shiv Sena MP.