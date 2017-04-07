Nation, Current Affairs

Air India, Indigo flights come face-to-face at Delhi airport, collision averted

PTI
Published Apr 7, 2017, 2:09 pm IST
Updated Apr 7, 2017, 2:10 pm IST
Air India was about to take off from runway 28 when the Air Traffic Controller asked the pilot to stop and come back to bay.
 Representational image

New Delhi: A near collision was averted today as an Air India and an IndiGo aircraft came face-to-face at IGI airport here.

Air India's Delhi-Goa AI156 was about to take off from runway 28 at 11.15 AM when the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) asked the pilot to stop and come back to bay, Air India sources said.

IndiGo's Ranchi-Delhi 6E398 landed on the same runway minutes later.

There were 122 passengers onboard the Air India plane. The Air India aircraft finally took off for Goa at 12.50 PM.

