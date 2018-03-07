Police on high alert after naxal attacks in Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

HYDERABAD: Police in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh and other Maoist affected areas have been put on alert following retaliatory violence in Sukma district of neighbourhing Chattisgarh state.

The police force were put on alert after 10 Maoists, including six women, were killed in an ‘encounter’ in Bijapur district last week. Following the encounter, the Maoists burnt six buses, including two TSRTC buses and shot dead a former police constable, in order to show their anger.

On Monday night, the Telangana police who were already on alert in the agency areas have heightened their vigil. While elite Grey Hounds and other security forces involved in anti-maoist operations are combing several forest areas, the police in the rural areas adjoining Chatti-sgarh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have taken up vehicle checking.